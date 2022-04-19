iPhone 14: Leaked renders by accessory maker show differences between cell phones in the line

The screenshots were posted on Weibo by user Cosmic Ultra Machine and reposted by user ShrimpApplePro on Twitter as you can see above. According to the leaker, the 3D renderings were shared by an accessory maker who had early access to them to adapt new models to smartphones that are expected to be announced by Apple in 2022.

In the images we can see that two iPhones are smaller, possibly with 6.1 inches, and another two larger: with 6.7 inches. In this case, they are the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro and also the iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max, as the new generation should not have the mini model with reduced dimensions.

It is also possible to note that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will have larger camera modules, probably due to the new 48-megapixel sensor that will allow both to record 8K videos. It is estimated that this module is 35% larger than the current one with a thickness up to 10% greater than the 7-element lens.