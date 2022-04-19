Israel Attacks Gaza Strip in Retaliation for Rocket Fire on Its Territory | World

Israeli forces attacked the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning (19, Monday night, 18, in Brasilia) in retaliation for the firing of a rocket that was launched from the Palestinian territory at Israel, witnesses and the Islamist movement Hamas said.
Israeli planes attacked the southern Gaza Strip, according to witnesses. The armed wing of Hamas said it opened fire on Israeli planes.
“Congratulations to the resistance men who faced the warplanes with our air defense,” Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, said in a statement.
Qassem said Israeli forces attacked empty places.
Flames in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 19, 2022 — Photo: Said Khatib / Afp
Witnesses and security sources in the Gaza Strip reported no injuries in the attacks.
Israeli military spoke of retaliation
Israel attacked after a rocket was fired from that Palestinian territory towards Israel and was intercepted by the “Iron Dome” anti-missile system.
“In retaliation for this attack, Israeli army warplanes attacked weapons factories of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said.
Over the weekend there was a wave of violence on the Esplanade of the Mosques (both inside and around the site), the third holy site of Islam and the first holy site of Judaism, where more than 170 people were injured, most of them Palestinians.