Journalist stabbed in Brasilia remains without discharge forecast; learn more – Country

Journalist Gabriel Luiz, from TV Globo Brasília, remains hospitalized in the ICU of a private hospital in Lago Sul, in the capital of the Federal District, no high forecast. Gabriel’s state of health is stable and, according to the medical bulletin released this Monday (18), he “spent the night well and the picture is as expected”.

The two suspects, a 19-year-old José Felipe Tunholi, and a 17-year-old teenager, were captured. According to police, the two confessed to the crime.

According to the portal g1, the duo claimed that they did not know Gabriel Luiz and decided to rob the journalist because he was walking alone. The adult had a custody hearing and arrest converted into preventive on Sunday (17).

In the statement to the police, the suspects confessed that the teenager held Gabriel Luiz and immobilized him with a rear naked chokewhile the largest stabbed.

Crime

The 29-year-old journalist was attacked by two suspects last Thursday night (14), in a parking lot near his home, in the Southwest, in the Federal District. according to metropolises, the doorman saw him approaching. At first he thought he was homeless, but then he recognized him. The worker then released his entry.

Footage captured by security cameras near the scene of the attack showed the journalist being followed by two men. After stabbing Gabriel, the suspects fled.

According to the report, Gabriel lost a lot of blood, but remained conscious. The journalist also asked the doorman to call his father. The reporter was rescued by the Military Fire Department of the DF (CBMDF) and taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. On the night of this Friday (15), he was extubated and is conscious.