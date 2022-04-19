Man has innocence recognized after spending 32 years in prison







Joaquin Ciria has innocence recognized after spending 32 years in prison Photo: Playback/KPIX-TV

Joaquin Ciria, 61, had his innocence recognized last Monday, 18, by the Superior Court of San Francisco, in the United States, after spending 32 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

“We are delighted for Joaquin, who has fought for so long to clear his name,” said attorney Paige Kaneb. “He is now able to spend time with his 32-year-old son, who was a baby when his father was unfairly taken away from him.”

according to the broadcaster CBS, the man was convicted in 1990 of the shooting death of Felix Bastarrica. However, according to investigations by the Innocence Commission, formed in 2020, it was found that the crime was committed by an acquaintance of Joaquin and the victim.

At the time, Ciria was suspected by rumors started by the murderer himself, but at the time of the crime, he was at home with his newborn son. Ciria never confessed to the crime and always maintained that he was innocent.

In addition to having his innocence recognized, he received the right to earn $140 for each day in prison, which equates to about $1.6 million, tax-free.