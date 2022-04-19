Man who faked illness to avoid paying bar bill acted in 8 states

The 28-year-old man who pretended to be sick in a bar in Goiânia (GO) to avoid paying the R$ 6 thousand bill is suspected of having practiced scams in at least 8 different states of the country. In consultation with the specialized website JusBrasil, the UOL found that there are 41 lawsuits involving the name of Ruan Pamponet Costa.

Among the most frequent accusations is the crime of embezzlement (Article 171 of the Penal Code). He is also cited in lawsuits for crime against property and other fraud in cities as diverse as they are far from each other, such as Pipa (RN), Águas Claras (DF), Maceió (AL) and Ilhabela (SP).

In 2018, he was sentenced in the Federal District to one year in prison after posing as a manager of a supplement trade and forging the sale of R$ 1 thousand in products that were not delivered to the victim.

In 2019, Costa had already tried the same scam of pretending to be a “football player”, claiming to play for Goiás Esporte Clube, he arrived at an establishment in Caldas Novas (GO) surrounded by men who would be his “security guards” and consumed more of R$ 1 thousand in alcoholic beverages. When it came time to pay the bill, he claimed he didn’t have enough money and was sued.

Florist on restaurant bill

In April of last year, Costa was caught red-handed for committing a coup against Restaurante Seu Tito, which is located on Boa Viagem beach, in Recife (PE). The loss was BRL 3,751.00. The house manager told in a statement that he would have asked, after reading the menu, the most expensive drink, a bottle of Royal Salute whiskey, whose value can reach R$ 1,200.

When he learned that the drink was out of stock at the restaurant, he ordered bottles of corona beer, oysters au gratin and, finally, a bottle of Johnny Walker Blue Label whiskey. “He spent the day sitting at a table in the company of some girls, and then he started ordering vodka, gin, sparkling wine, various things that are on the bill. Even a florist, he offered flowers to the girls and asked me to include them in the bill. , because he wanted to pay everything in the end,” said the woman in the deposition.

Documents in the toilet

After being charged several times by the manager, the man even insinuated that he would pay the bill with a cloned card, but, in the end, he ended up confessing that he had no way of paying off the debt, refusing to identify himself and show documents. When the police arrived, Costa reportedly threw all the documents into a toilet at the restaurant, which was confirmed by witnesses.

Costa was eventually arrested and sentenced to two years in prison, in a semi-open regime, then in an open regime – which he served until November of that year, when he received a release permit and committed to pay the R$3,751.00.

Other establishments would also have been victims of the man and appear as authors of lawsuits against Costa, such as Padano Sertanejo e Bar, located in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ); the Caldinho do Neném Restaurant, in the neighborhood of Pina, in Recife (PE); and Lavic Gastro Beer, in Salvador (BA).