With the exception of health services, schools and public transport (such as buses and subways), the wearing a mask is no longer mandatory in Pernambuco from this Wednesday (20). The announcement was made on Tuesday (19) by Governor Paulo Câmara. Since March 29, the use of masks had already been released, in the state, in open places.

The measure is possible thanks to the continuous trend of reduction in the indicators (cases, deaths and hospitalization) of the coronavirus in the state and the advance of vaccination against Covid-19. Currently, with regard to the first doses, there were 8,145,974 applications – coverage of 91.79%. Of the total, 7,121,638 people from Pernambuco (80.24%) have already completed their vaccination schedules. Regarding the first booster doses (third dose), 3,275,302 have already been applied (49.59% coverage).

According to Governor Paulo Câmara, epidemiological week 15, which ended last Saturday (16), confirmed all the indicators of the falling pandemic. “Also, last week, we reached the level of 80% of the population vaccinated with two doses or a single dose, and more than 80% of those over 60 years of age had taken the booster dose. step in our Coexistence Plan with Covid”, explains Paulo Câmara.

The mandatory use of the mask will be maintained in public transport, schools and health units in the state. “We will continue to encourage vaccination and work to definitively close this chapter in our history”, adds the governor.

This Tuesday (19), the government of Pernambuco promotes, at 5 pm, a press conference to ask questions about the new flexibility in the Coexistence Plan with Covid-19 in the state. Secretaries André Longo (Health) and Sidia Haiut (Executive of Economic Development) will participate. There will be broadcast on the channel of the secretary of health of Pernambuco on YouTube.

“We continue to see a continuous downward trend in covid-19 indicators in Pernambuco, even after new flexibility in our coexistence plan. This is only possible thanks to the advance of vaccination in our state. We already have 80% of the population vaccinated with at least two doses and 80% of the elderly have also been vaccinated with the first booster dose”, he said last week to the Saúde e Bem-Estar column of the JCthe Health Secretary of Pernambuco, André Longo.

He added that, even in the midst of the favorable epidemiological scenario, the virus continues to circulate. “The World Health Organization continues to classify the health emergency caused by covid-19 as a pandemic. Therefore, in order to continue to reap good results in this fight against the virus, maintaining a positive scenario in a sustained way, it is crucial that we can make further progress in immunizing the population “, says Long.

Covid-19 numbers in Pernambuco

According to the State Health Department (SES) Pernambuco has, since the beginning of the pandemic, 914,166 confirmed cases of covid-19, of which 58,469 are severe and 855,697 are mild, which are distributed across all 184 municipalities in Pernambuco, in addition to the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha. . In addition, the state totals 21,542 deaths due to complications from covid-19.