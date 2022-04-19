Men’s football and mental health: a game played in silence – 04/18/2022

I often say that men’s football is the last frontier of toxic masculinity. When it has been broken, it is because all the others will have already fallen. What do I understand by toxic masculinity? It is that kind of behavioral booklet that says that the values ​​that a man must nurture and promote involve concepts such as strength, virility, competitiveness, the ability to bear the world on his back, the quality of not letting himself be penetrated or affected by feelings of vulnerability or any other associated with the feminine: sensitivity, docility, care, attention, delicacy.

Men’s football is the maximum concentration of these paradigms. This is how an athlete who is feeling fragile, for example, is taught to swallow what he feels and show only strength. This scenario accentuates sadness rather than eliminating it. It is only by talking about our suffering that we can begin to go through it. Recently the player Michael, ex Flamengo, had the courage to say that he had depression and suicidal thoughts while he was in concentration. When he raised his hands and asked the club for help, he was promptly answered and came out of that phase to have a glorious year with the red-black shirt.

Player Zé Love, who was part of Santos’ winning squad in 2011, is another who decided to be brave enough to talk about his depression. And unlike Michael, he did it while still walking past her.

In a sensitive and important text for Uol Esporte, Zé Love tells what he has been through and how he is looking for emotional resources to get out of depression. By facing the monster head on he will certainly help others who are going through or who will still go through mental health complications.

The values ​​associated with masculinity, those mentioned at the beginning of this text, are not factory accessories inside the bodies of those declared male at birth. They are social constructions that start to be built in when we are still very young: men don’t cry, don’t do what is a woman thing, go there and solve it in the fight, don’t take any insults home… there are many ways to say to a man what he can and cannot do in the name of understanding himself as a “real man”.

The result of this construction is a violent society, based on toxic masculinity that, customarily, destroys the lives of many women but that, in the same measure, imprisons men inside these cages whose bars are made of silences, fears, repressed desires, isolation and frustrations. .

When all this is thrown in without the possibility of asking for help because asking for help is revealing weakness, fate can be tragic.

Glad that Zé Love tore up the script and took a step forward. May he get out of this as quickly as possible and, who knows, help many colleagues to cross this desert.