More Ubisoft games announced for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is clearly strengthening its partnership with Ubisoft, and more and more titles from the French company have started to appear on Xbox Game Pass, and it looks like it has its similar service called Ubisoft+. However, it seems that this does not prevent “marriages” from emerging.

We had already seen Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction release directly to Xbox Game Pass in April. Now, Microsoft has revealed that two more Ubisoft games will be releasing on Xbox Game Pass in the next two months: Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition.

It’s a surprising move, since as stated above, Ubsoft has its own “competing” Xbox Game Pass service, but it’s still determined to support Microsoft.

The announcement on the Official Xbox Blog reads as follows:

I’m excited to share that we are working with Ubisoft to bring even more amazing games to the Game Pass library! In the next two months, Assassin’s Creed Origins will join the library for cloud, console and PC via the Ubisoft Connect app. We will also be bringing For Honor: Marching Fire Edition to PC via the Ubisoft Connect app and will update to Marching Fire Edition for cloud and console.

So that’s it, we still don’t know for sure the specific date, but we can also look forward to Ubisoft games on Xbox Game Pass. We recommend that you pay attention to the Windows Club not to miss anything.

