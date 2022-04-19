Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 5 may be announced soon [Rumor]

An insider revealed last weekend that Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 5 is under development and could be announced very soon. According to him, the game has been in development for over a year and should be one of Bandai Namco’s next reveals.

The information was released by Senju in Japan, a youtuber specializing in anime games. He did not give further details on the matter, but among other things he stated that the project may actually carry the name “Boruto”.

He recalled that considering how Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ended, it’s possible that the next title will focus on Boruto’s post DLC story that was released. The possible new game would even have the next generation of characters from the franchise.

PS360HD2, another youtuber who also talks about the world of anime in video games, reiterated the information from his colleague Senju. “Trust me, it’s happening,” he said on Twitter after sharing the information.

Senju is not a totally unbelievable insider, as he has previously been right about new characters that would make it to Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. Despite the hype that this can generate, Bandai Namco has not confirmed anything on the subject and, therefore, everything should be treated as a rumor.

But hey, are you looking forward to a possible Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 5? Leave your comment below!