Primary Care Physiotherapy of the municipal health network promotes well-being to patients

The recovery and quality of life of the patient often goes through an important stage: physical therapy. In the municipal health network, teams of physiotherapists from Primary Health Care (PHC) have been working in a humanized way with patients. The work of the 42 professionals consists of the prevention of deformities and complications, rehabilitation, as well as guidance to patients and families.

The service is applied in all Basic Health Units (UBS), Basic Family Health Units (UBSF) and specialized services such as the Life CenterSpecialized Rehabilitation Center, Sal da Terra Mission Specialty Center, among others.

The servant of the Primary Care Center of the municipal health network, Marcella Furtado, emphasizes that the work developed by physical therapists involves reception, assessment, risk stratification and rehabilitation, which can be done individually or in groups for chronic conditions, according to the Care Plan established for the patient. “In addition, physical therapists make home visits, advising bedridden patients and their families on motor and breathing exercises, positioning in beds and changes in decubitus (positions) that can be performed”, explained the professional in charge.

According to the server of the municipal health network, most patients seen in physical therapy in the municipal network have diagnoses such as fibromyalgia, chronic musculoskeletal pain or post-covid sequelae. “Physiotherapy efficiently offers better functionality and quality of life for patients, for which specific exercises are performed, stretching, postural guidelines, breathing exercises rehabilitating the patient, promoting greater functionality, physical conditioning, training in activities of daily living , relief of pain and discomfort caused by such pathologies. And as most sessions are done in groups, it also results in the encouragement of interpersonal relationships and greater socialization, causing well-being”, highlighted the professional.

Quality of life

Attended at the UBSF in São Jorge, Maria das Graças, 63, has fibromyalgia and physical therapy has brought benefits in her daily life. “I suffer from the pain caused by fibromyalgia, especially in the spine and arms. Before, I couldn’t do housework like sweeping or washing, and with the physical therapy sessions I do, my body reacts very well, the pain has eased and today, I can take care of my house. And the professionals are very affectionate and attentive to us”, emphasized Maria.

For Joselita Lima, 48 years old, also a patient at UBSF São Jorge, physiotherapy sessions are synonymous with relief. “I am a general service assistant and, due to the function, I have pain in my knees, arms and spine, due to a herniated disc. I started the treatment recently and after a few sessions I feel much better. I did not expect this result. I was already losing hand movements, and now I’ve evolved very fast. Here, the physiotherapists are excellent and welcome us very well”, pointed out Joselita.