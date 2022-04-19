‘Putin doesn’t want to go home empty-handed,’ says Ukraine war expert

Russia’s ‘Frustrations’ Increase Tensions with NATO, Fear of Nuclear Weapons

EFE / EPA / MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT Putin Ordered Ukraine Invasion, But War Was Not As Easy As Expected



An agreement between Russia and the Ukraine for a ceasefire is increasingly distant, and the prospect is that the conflict will last longer. The evaluation is by ESPM’s professor of International Relations, Alexandre Uehara, regarding the situation in Eastern Europe, which has lasted for 54 days. According to him, with the advance of Russian offensives, the positions of the countries have been moving away, which jeopardizes the chances of negotiations. “We have had situations that you thought would have a consensus, but what we see is that Ukraine and Zelensky have been seeking their integrity, opposing Russia. And Russia keeps its attacks, increasing, which makes negotiation difficult”, points out Uehara, in an interview with Jornal da Manhã, from the newspaper Jornal da Manhã. Young Pan News. “Putin doesn’t want to go home empty-handed, so the prospect is that the war will continue.”

In Alexandre Uehara’s view, as Russia tries to advance in Ukraine, with new bombings, it is possible to observe a frustration from Moscow and, at the same time, an increase in tensions with member countries with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (nato), accused of “arming” Ukraine. “NATO members have been careful to ensure that the war does not escalate and does not involve countries. […] There is great difficulty for Russian forces to advance and to justify [a frustração], Russia accuses NATO of arming Ukraine”, explained the professor, who points to nuclear war as the organization’s greatest fear. “It is a very fine line between what Russia understands can be the support given and what goes beyond the limit. This is a fear because countries do not know Putin’s limit and the risk is the use of nuclear weapons, the greatest we have of all.”