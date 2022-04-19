Realme Q5i official with 90 Hz AMOLED screen and Dimensity 810 – All in Technology

Realme has officially unveiled a new mid-range smartphone in China, the Realme Q5i. The model features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. Still on the front, it houses an 8MP camera that serves for selfies and video calls.

On the back, the Realme Q5i features a dual camera setup. In practice, there is a 13MP main lens and a 2MP auxiliary lens for depth. There’s also a 4,800mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, the device comes out of the box with Android 12 under the Realme UI 3.0 interface.

In terms of hardware, Realme has added a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which promises to run apps and games without slowdowns. In addition, the device has options with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage.

Main features:

Screen: 6.58″ Full HD+ IPS LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate

6.58″ Full HD+ IPS LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimension 810

MediaTek Dimension 810 RAM: 4GB or 6GB

4GB or 6GB Internal storage: 128 GB

128 GB Rear camera: 1 3 MP (Main, f/2.2) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

3 MP (Main, f/2.2) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 8 MP (f/2.0)

8 MP (f/2.0) Drums: 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging

5,000mAh with 33W fast charging Others: USB-C, Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, stereo sound, P2 connector, MicroSD expansion

USB-C, Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, stereo sound, P2 connector, MicroSD expansion Operational system: Android 12 under Realme UI 3.0

The new Realme Q5i is on pre-order now in China with prices starting at CNY 1,199 (about R$ 880).