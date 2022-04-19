Russian bombing of Kharkiv leaves 9 dead, 25 injured

KIEV, Apr 18 (EFE).- The bombings carried out by Russian troops on Monday left nine dead and 25 wounded in the province of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, as reported by local news agencies “Interfax-Ukraine”.

The number of victims was disclosed by the press office of the regional military administration of the city, which is in one of the Ukrainian regions that is suffering the most from the offensive that began on February 24.

“In Kharviv, as a result of the squatters’ shelling of residential areas, including the central part of the city, 24 people were injured and six died,” the source said.

Furthermore, in the same region, but in the town of Derhachiv, the bombings killed two people and injured one.

Also in the attacks by the Russian army, one person died in the city of Zolochiv, according to the military administration.

In recent hours, Moscow troops have focused attacks on eastern Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city.

The offensive allows Russian forces to regroup, to seek to launch a major operation on the pro-Russian regions of the Donbas.

Even today, attacks on Lviv, in western Ukraine, left 11 dead, including a child.

According to the mayor, Andriv Sadovy, Russian missiles were launched against civilian targets in the city, which is close to the Polish border.