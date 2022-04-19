Samsung launches Galaxy A33 5G and A73 5G in Brazil; check the prices

On Tuesday morning (19), Samsung made official the arrival of its new intermediate cell phones in Brazil. The Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A73 5G become part of the brand’s portfolio in the domestic market, about a month after the global presentation. They focus on delivering the fifth generation mobile network, combined with specifications that seek to cater to different types of users. In addition, both come out of the box already with Android 12, under the One UI 4.1 interface. They will have four major Android updates and an extra year of security patches. On the other hand, they will no longer have the charger in the package. “Samsung believes in the democratization of technology and the Galaxy A line is a protagonist in this purpose. Thus, more and more consumers will be able to enjoy benefits commonly found in premium smartphones.”











The look of the Galaxy A73 5G is similar to its predecessor, with a camera block whose bottom has the same color as the lid and a hole-shaped notch. The Korean kept the biometric reader under the screen and the IP67 certification, to grant resistance to dust and liquids. It has a thickness of 7.6 mm and a weight of 181 grams. Its screen is a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus, with Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, to give more fluidity to the system’s animations. It also comes with stereo sound in order to offer greater immersion in movies and music. In the other technical specifications, the highlight is the Snapdragon 778G mobile platform, compatible with 5G. The variant that arrives in Brazil has 8 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable through a microSD card up to 1 TB. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, with support for 25W charging. The camera set consists of four sensors, led by the main 108 MP, with optical stabilization. It comes with a 12 MP ultrawide, a 5 MP depth and a 5 MP macro. The front lens has a resolution of 32 MP.

6.7 inch Super AMOLED Plus screen Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Quad rear camera: 108 MP main sensor (f/1.8) with OIS 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2) 5 MP macro sensor (f/2.4) 5 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

IP67 certification

Biometric reader under the screen

5G support

5000mAh battery 25W fast charging

Dimensions: 76.1 x 163.7 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 181 grams

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface

The Galaxy A33 5G has a rear that resembles the rest of the A family, both in the arrangement of cameras and in the block with the same shade of the lid. It weighs 186 grams and has a thickness of 8.1 mm. The construction is made of matte polycarbonate, with IP67 certification and biometric reader. Its display is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, with Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Unlike the more expensive model, this one has a drop-shaped notch – the so-called Infinity-U. There’s also stereo sound here, which uses the call speaker as a secondary channel. In the main configurations, there is the Exynos 1280 mobile platform, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space. There is still the alternative of using a memory card to expand the storage. The battery has 5,000 mAh and is also compatible with 25W charging. For photos, there are four rear cameras, the main one consisting of a 48 MP, with optical stabilization. Next are the 8 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro and 2 MP depth. The 13 MP selfie lens completes the specifications.

6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Infinity-U display with 90 Hz refresh rate

Exynos 1280 Platform

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

13 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.8) Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2) Macro lens with 5 MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

5G connection, stereo sound, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, fingerprint reader and IP67 certification

5,000mAh battery with fast charging up to 25W

Android 12 running under One UI 4.1

Dimensions: 74.0 x 159.7 x 8.1mm

The two A-line smartphones are already available in the Brazilian market from this Tuesday, April 19. The Galaxy A73 5G arrives in white, gray and green; while the Galaxy A33 5G can be found in black, white, blue and pink. For this launch period until May 8 of this year, when purchasing one of the new models of the Galaxy A series, the consumer will be able to redeem a Galaxy Buds Live as a gift. The action requires registration on the Samsung Para Você website, until May 15, 2022. Check the suggested prices: Galaxy A73 5G: BRL 3,799

Galaxy A33 5G: BRL 2,699 What is your assessment of Samsung’s new intermediaries in Brazil and their respective initial costs? Share with us your opinion!

