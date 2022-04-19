Samsung releases Android 12 with One UI 4.1 for the Galaxy A32 5G – All in Technology

Willing to follow through with its schedule of updates, Samsung has started releasing a new system version for the Galaxy A32 5G. In fact, it is the new One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, the latest version of the operating system available for the company’s smartphones.

According to what has been revealed, the new version carries the firmware number A326BXXU4BVC8. It initially arrives for units with model code SM-A326B located in Thailand. However, Samsung will likely roll out this update in other regions within the next few days or weeks.

As expected, the new One UI 4.1 adds several new features to the Galaxy A32 5G. One of them is the new user interface, which finally gains customization options from Material You. In addition, the RAM Plus feature also promises to improve the smartphone experience in terms of performance.

Normally, Galaxy A32 5G users will get a notification to update their units. But if that doesn’t happen, just follow a few steps. First, go to Settings and look for “Software Update”. Then go to “Download and Install” and check if there is a new update available.

