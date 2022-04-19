Saúde de Assis performs COVID-19 tests on children up to 4 years old

The Municipal Health Department of Assisi starts this Monday, April 18, the rapid tests of COVID-19 in children up to 4 years old. The action will be carried out in the health posts of the municipality.

“This work serves as a strategy for early detection of the disease in the public that is not the target of vaccination. If any of these serology tests are positive, then we send the child to do RT-PCR”, highlights Cristiani Silvério, secretary of the folder .

Check the schedule:

day 04/18

UBS – Vila Ribeiro – from 9 am to 12 pm

UBS – Fiuza – from 1 pm to 4 pm

ESF – Vitória – from 9 am to 12 pm

day 04/19

UBS – Bonfim – from 1 pm to 4 pm

ESF – Vila Claudia – from 9 am to 12 pm

ESF – Rural – from 9 am to 12 pm

ESF – Jardim III América – from 9 am to 12 pm

ESF – Bela Vista – from 2pm to 5pm

day 04/20

UBS – Maria Isabel – from 9 am to 12 pm

UBS – Jardim Paraná – from 8 am to 11 am

ESF – University Park – from 2pm to 5pm

ESF – Jardim Eldorado – from 2pm to 5pm.

It is important that the parent or guardian has the child’s vaccination card and documentation in hand.

“It is worth emphasizing for the general public that has any symptoms of COVID-19, we are also making antigen tests available in any of our health units”, concludes Cristiani.