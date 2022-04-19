School explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan, kill at least six | World

Three simultaneous explosions in schools in western Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, left at least six dead and 11 others injured on Tuesday (19). There are children among the dead, according to local police.

Many residents of the neighborhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, a Shia minority often targeted by Sunni militant groups, including the Islamic State (IS).

“Three explosions took place. In a secondary school, there are some casualties for our Shia people,” said Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul commander. He later added that six people died and 11 were injured.

The head of a hospital’s nursing department, who declined to be named, said at least four people had died and 14 were injured in the blasts.

Another medical centre, the Emergency Hospital, reported on social media that it had taken in seven children injured in the blasts.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came after a lull in violence during the cold winter months and after the withdrawal of foreign forces last year.

The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence of militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several major attacks.