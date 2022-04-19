Signs the body gives before a heart attack to watch out for

More than 80% of heart attacks can be avoided if preventive measures are taken. The data are from the World Health Organization, which made an alert about cardiovascular diseases, the leading cause of death in the world.

In the case of a heart attack, the body often gives some signs that, if detected quickly, can facilitate medical care and avoid sequelae and even death from a heart attack. According to Hcor, symptoms can vary in men and women and go well beyond classic chest pain.

publicity

Read more:

Both heart attack and stroke have among their main risk factors: smoking, hypertension, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle and high cholesterol. “High blood pressure damages vessels and arteries and is one of the main risk factors that cause symptoms. About 50% of Brazilians over 65 years old suffer from the disease, which also affects 5% of children and adolescents. Cholesterol also gains a prominent place in the risk of cardiovascular diseases”, explains Leopoldo Piegas, cardiologist at Hcor, for the institution.

The Ministry of Health reports that the most common cause of a heart attack is atherosclerosis, a condition in which fatty plaques accumulate inside the arteries. The rupture of these plates then causes the attack.

signs of heart attack

Cold sweat, back pain, left arm tingling, vomiting and in some cases fainting are among the main symptoms besides chest pain. Other signs of a heart attack may appear after physical activity, such as chest pain and burning afterwards, these symptoms may disappear after rest, but they can indicate heart problems.

The signs also vary in men and women. “Pain in women is generally underestimated because, before menopause, they are less likely to have a heart attack than men of the same age. Today, many women smoke, drink, have stressful jobs and exercise little. They use contraceptives, which associated with other risk factors, such as inadequate diet and sedentary lifestyle, increase the chances of thrombosis and heart attack”, completes Leonardo.

See too!

In men, signs of a heart attack are more common, usually including pressure in the chest, cold sweat, pain in the arms, dizziness, and even pain in the pit of the stomach. Now, as already explained, in women the situation is a little different. In women, symptoms vary more and even include burning and stinging in the chest. Remembering that a heart attack is an emergency that requires medical care and the diagnosis can only be made by a specialist.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!