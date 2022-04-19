Square Enix Says Its Japanese Studios Should Make Japanese-Style Games

Square Enix believes that the strength of its Japanese studios lies in creating typically Japanese experiences and should not try to imitate Western ones.

Yosuke Matsuda, president of Square Enix, commented to Yahoo Japan (thanks to VGC) that it is vital to sell well around the world, but Japanese studios will continue to try to achieve this using their best strengths.

“These days, the gaming market is globalized. The domestic market was big, but now it lags behind China and the US. If you’re not recognized globally, you’re not in the industry.”

“But it’s interesting that if Japanese studios try to imitate western games, they can’t make good games. Monster designs, visual effects and audio remain Japanese. And gamers all over the world know that this is what makes Japanese games good.”

“Foreign markets are important, but it is not enough to develop abroad,” added Matsuda.

Square Enix owns several western studios that work on series or games like Tomb Raider, Life Strange, Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, while its Japanese studios develop Japanese-toned experiences designed for players around the world.



