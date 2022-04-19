Stabbed journalist receives tribute from boyfriend on social media

posted on 04/18/2022 20:19 / updated on 04/18/2022 20:20



Gabriel Luiz is hospitalized at Hospital Brasília, in Lago Sul – (credit: Reproduction/Social Networks)

The boyfriend of TV Globo journalist Gabriel Luiz, 28 – stabbed last Thursday (4/14) near the Pão de Açúcar do Sudoeste market – paid tribute to his partner through social networks. Lucas Machado said he is confident in the journalist’s recovery.

in your account at Instagram, Lucas said with emotion that it was difficult not to receive messages from his boyfriend, that Gabriel leaves the world better and knows that he will improve because he is passionate about life.





During an attempted robbery — confirmed by the Civil Police of the Federal District — the journalist was stabbed in the neck, abdomen, chest, arms and leg. First, Gabriel was sent to Hospital de Base, where he underwent surgery, and then he was transferred to Hospital Brasília, where he remains hospitalized.

the case

Gabriel was attacked by two individuals late on Thursday night (14/4), near the condominium where he lives, in the Southwest. After taking about 10 stab wounds, he managed to ask for help and was sent to a public hospital in the DF.

About 20 hours after the attempted robbery, the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) identified and arrested the perpetrators. The 17-year-old teenager was apprehended late on Friday afternoon (4/15), around 5:30 pm, and sent to the Children and Adolescents Police Station (DCA 1) of Asa Norte.

The accused, who is of legal age, 19, was arrested a little later, around 7:30 pm, when he arrived at the 3rd Police Station (Cruzeiro Velho) surrounded by police officers to give evidence.