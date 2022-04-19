Suspected stabbing journalist Gabriel Luiz, from TV Globo, is transferred to Papuda, in Brasília | Federal District

On Sunday (17), the court ordered his preventive detention for an indefinite period. The other suspect, a 17-year-old teenager, was also apprehended and the Childhood and Youth Court ordered his hospitalization for a period of 45 days, until he is tried. The case is investigated as an attempted robbery – robbery followed by death.

Journalist Gabriel Luiz, 29, remains in the ICU of a private hospital in Lago Sul. However, the picture is stable and the recovery has advanced rapidly. There is still no estimated date for the unit to be released.

2 of 4 José Felipe Leite Tunholi, suspected of stabbing journalist Gabriel Luiz — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction José Felipe Leite Tunholi, suspected of stabbing journalist Gabriel Luiz — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

3 of 4 Journalist Gabriel Luiz, from TV Globo — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Journalist Gabriel Luiz, from TV Globo — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

The reporter was stabbed on Thursday night (14), in the Southwest. The attack took place around 11:15 pm, when he was returning from a bar in the area. Security cameras recorded the approach of the men who attacked the journalist (watch below).

The images show, first, the reporter passing by the place. A suspect appeared soon after and another, behind. A little further on, the pair attacked Gabriel and then ran. Other images show the attackers walking on a street near the scene of the attack.

Video shows attack on journalist Gabriel Luiz in Brasilia

Gabriel took ten stab wounds and had punctures in several parts of his body. He underwent several successful surgeries at the Hospital de Base do DF, and was later transferred to the private health unit.

José Felipe Tunholi and the 17-year-old, were arrested between late afternoon and early evening on Friday (15). According to police, they confessed to involvement in the case. The pair stated that they decided to rob Gabriel Luiz because he was walking alone and claimed not to know the journalist.

Delegates Douglas Fernandes and Petter Ranquetat, from the 3rd Police Station, in Cruzeiro, said that investigators retraced the suspects’ path with the help of security cameras.

“Based on these images, we were able to link that these individuals left the QRSW 3 region, in the Southwest region, and went towards the place where the events took place and, after the crime, they returned to the same address. The victim’s cell phone was located, it was the address where one of the perpetrators was spending a few days, he was there, in fact, at a friend’s house. He lives in Cruzeiro”, said delegate Douglas Fernandes.

To the police, the suspects said that the minor held Gabriel Luiz and immobilized him with a rear naked choke, while the major stabbed him.. During the action, the teenager was injured in the leg.

The minor asked a friend’s mother to take him to a hospital, claiming he had been the victim of a robbery. When they went to register the crime at the police station, he ended up giving contradictory versions.

“When being interviewed, he began to present several contradictions and, finally, ended up confessing that, in fact, he had not been a victim of theft, but had been stabbed by his own partner during the criminal action”, Fernandes said.

According to the Civil Police, the criminals dispensed with Gabriel Luiz’s cell phone because they knew the device could be tracked. They took BRL 250 from the victim’s wallet, which was also thrown away near the crime scene.

THE Globe released a note on the case. See the full:

“Globo deeply regrets what happened, offers unrestricted solidarity to Gabriel Luiz and his family, to whom it will give all the help necessary for him to fully recover. Globo thanks the police for the prompt action, which led to the arrest of the two suspects, the rescuers from SAMU and firefighters, who were quick and efficient in first aid, and to SUS, especially the medical team of the Hospital de Base de Brasilia, who was extremely skilled in the surgeries that Gabriel underwent . Globo’s journalism will continue to follow the developments of the crime in justice.”

4 of 4 Gabriel Luiz, TV Globo reporter in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Gabriel Luiz, reporter for TV Globo in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

Graduated in Journalism at the University of Brasília (UnB), Gabriel Luiz joined Globo as an intern in 2014.

In 2017, he was hired as a reporter for the g1 DF, a portal where he stayed for two years, until 2019, when he migrated to the DF1 team, as editor of the local newspaper in the capital.

Known for his irreverent and humorous style, Gabriel produces investigative reports that investigate irregularities in the most varied sectors of power.

Quick help and dedication of health professionals helped save Gabriel Luiz’s life