Playback of this video format is not supported by your device

Sweden sees wave of violent protests after Koran burning

18 April 2022

Clashes have been taking place since last week in several cities in Sweden, sparked by the burning of a Koran by a radical right-wing and anti-immigration group.

The violence was sparked by a series of rallies organized by political leader Rasmus Paludan. He says he burned a copy of the holy book of Islam and he wants to do it again.

Muslims consider the Koran to be the holy word of God and view any intentional harm or disrespect to the book as deeply offensive.

Several vehicles were set on fire and at least 17 people were arrested in the protests.

On April 16, vehicles, including a bus, were set on fire in the southern city of Malmo during a demonstration by the radical right.

On Sunday, three people were injured in the eastern city of Norrköping.

Saudi Arabia condemned what it called “deliberate abuse of the Holy Quran by some extremists in Sweden, and provocation and incitement against Muslims”.