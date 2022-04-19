The Elder Scrolls Online is free until the end of the month

The Elder Scrolls Online can be played for free from this Monday (18) until April 26, including the new mission from prologue to your next expansion, high island.

The free trial gives players access to The Elder Scrolls Online base game, including four classes, 23 story zones, Battleground mode and Alliance War PvP, as well as the Morrowind and Vvardenfell zone DLC.

PC users via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Stadia can enjoy the free trial. For Stadia users, it is important to remember that there are some limited territories and for Xbox users, an Xbox Live Gold subscription is required.

THE Official ESO Twitter tweeted a message inviting players to test the game. “If you haven’t tried ESO yet, our free event is available until April 26th. Continue your adventures after the free event by pre-purchasing the High Isle Collection and gain immediate access to the base game, all previous chapters, and High Isle in June.”

If you haven’t tried ESO, our Free Play Event is live until April 26. Continue your adventures after the Free Play Event by pre-purchasing the High Isle Collection and gain immediate access to the base game, all previous Chapters, and High Isle in June. https://t.co/Si3NifOaKx pic.twitter.com/k9Zeo1ywoF — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 14, 2022

Bethesda will close its launcher, so some of the company’s titles – which were not available – should be made available on Steam. They are also bringing the Creation Kit for Fallout 4, Skyrim Special Edition, Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory and the Fallout 76 Public Test Server (PTS) to the gaming platform.