UN Secretary General calls for four days of humanitarian truce in Ukraine – News

Guterres said the “humanitarian pause”, he said, was being communicated in detail to the parties, but did not say whether he had already received a response from the respective governments.

The secretary general said that UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths had communicated this proposal to the Council of Churches of Ukraine – which includes Catholics, Orthodox, Muslims and Jews – and received their support, but made no mention of his contacts with the Russia.

“Hundreds of thousands of lives are at stake. Silence the weapons,” he pleaded.

Gueterers recalled that, at the moment, 12 million people need humanitarian aid in Ukraine, but predicted that this number will soon rise to 15.7 million, representing 40% of the population that remained in the country despite the fighting.

