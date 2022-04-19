War in Ukraine: Russian Orthodox Church Priests Rebelling Against Moscow

  • Aleem Maqbool, BBC religion editor
  • Chernivtsi, Ukraine

Nicolay Plushnik
‘I will never forget the moment when I woke up early to go to mass and suddenly heard the shocking sounds of the bombings’, says Father Nikolai Pluzhnik

The Russian Orthodox Church echoed the Kremlin’s rhetoric in justifying the war in Ukraine.

The stance appears to be prompting large numbers of Ukrainian priests and members of the Orthodox Church to turn their backs on Moscow.

“I will never forget the moment when I woke up early to go to Mass and suddenly heard the shocking sounds of bombing,” says Father Nikolai Pluzhnik.

“The wonderful woman who cooked in our church and her son, who was in a wheelchair, were killed when an artillery shell landed on their apartment. And now I know of several other parishioners who were killed,” he added.

