Warzone is “unplayable” on consoles, according to players

The Call of Duty: Warzone community remains disappointed with the console version of the battle royale. According to player reports on social media and forums, the game is currently “unplayable” as some of Caldera’s biggest issues have yet to be fixed.

Since Caldera’s arrival, the community has been asking developers to implement changes due to graphical and gameplay issues — with many suggesting that Verdansk should return. Apparently some of these setbacks persist and certain fans are giving up on the battle royale until it is optimized.

One of the main problems mentioned in Warzone is the absence of the FOV Slider, a feature capable of increasing the field of view. This functionality has been requested for a long time by console players, but it looks like it won’t be arriving there anytime soon.

On Reddit, the user “patriot” said that the console version is “unplayable/terrible” and “gives up” on giving the game a chance. He cites a variety of reasons, reporting that the experience is “not fully optimized for the console” — the delay in loading would also be one of the dissatisfactions.

Verdansk map could return to Warzone in 2023

Recently, an Activision contributor suggested that Verdansk may return to Warzone 2023. According to him, this new version of the battle royale could be called “Warzone 2.0”. Check out the details!