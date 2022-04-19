What is the relationship between music and emotional intelligence?

Songs are true food for the soul and heart, you probably have a favorite style or a melody that refers to a happy memory of your life. Several feelings are exposed when a sound starts to play, happiness, joy, anger, gratitude and other infinite possibilities, even putting a sad track in order to drown the sorrows. But on a day marked by boredom, a song can change your mood.

Willingness to sing or dance following the lyrics, feeling relief after a tiring day or having fun on the weekend. An environment is transformed and it even seems inexplicable as this art has been widespread for thousands of years and even exists in the animal world in the song of birds. A study published by JAMA Network pointed out that it is possible to establish a relationship between good self-esteem and the habit of enjoying many compositions.

Does music alone promote a transformation in people’s psychological state?

The research used 26 compared studies to establish some criteria and evaluated data from 779 people, reaching the hypothesis that yes, there is an improvement in several emotional indicators when adopting a musical practice in everyday life. However, despite being efficient, it does not completely replace workouts that aim to burn calories or accelerate metabolism, but its effect can help stimulate excellent performance.



That’s why it’s a worldwide trend to train listening to animated sounds that encourage body movement. Thus, in isolation, music helps to improve some cognitive abilities, especially if the language is used to learn a new language. However, when associated with an activity, between studying, running, cleaning the house, its advantages are even greater and of great value.