When the fear of cockroaches can be considered a phobia

The video record of a man “attacked” by a cockroach in a bar in downtown Porto Alegre this week was seen almost two million times on social media. The scene caught the attention of some people, but the fear of those who put themselves in Bruno Stracke’s shoes was also a topic of conversation on the networks.

“There’s nothing more terrifying than that,” one netizen said. “I think I would die. I’m not kidding,” said another.

Healthtech psychologist Vibe Saúde Angélica Lisboa Rodrigues explains that fear is a natural response to human beings and can serve as protection, but remembers that it is important to differentiate the “common fear” of cockroaches from the intense fear of the insect, which is called by science of catsaridaphobia.

In the case of Porto Alegre, for example, Bruno reacted to the presence of the cockroach, got up from the table, but, with the problem solved, drank water and resumed the night at the bar. This can be considered a normal reaction for someone who doesn’t have a phobia.

“While the common fear can provoke a natural response of protection and defense against the insect, the intense one can provoke reactions such as a high level of anxiety, physical symptoms and difficulty in reacting to the stimulus”, he tells VivaBem.

The psychologist explains that the reactions of those who have a phobia are disproportionate to the danger that that stimulus – in this case, the cockroach – represents for the person.

Among the “disproportionate” physical symptoms that can be manifested in those who have the phobia are dizziness, tremors, chills, muscle tension, intense sweating and even tachycardia or shortness of breath.

In addition to the physical symptoms, the phobia can weaken the social life of people, who start to avoid any possibility of exposure to the factors that cause fear.

“It can restrict a person’s social interactions and quality of life, since, to avoid intense fear, there is a natural behavior to avoid situations that can pose any risk”, he explains.

“In these cases, it is worth highlighting the importance of seeking professional support”, highlights the psychologist.

See more: Does cockroach smell? Why do insects love to show up in the summer?



