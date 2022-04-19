Why do some people never get Covid-19?

The retired couple Maria do Carmo, 56, and Carlos Teixeira, 64*, who live in São Paulo, are an example of one of the biggest enigmas of the coronavirus pandemic. Why do some people get Covid-19 and others don’t?

Already in times of high variant omicron – considered more transmissible, they traveled with two friends. A few days later, one of them called saying: “we have been infected”.

“We traveled by car, slept in the same room, had barbecue. When they alerted us, we went to do the test”, says Mary. Hers was positive, her husband’s was negative. Maria and Carlos started sleeping apart, trying to avoid contact, but it didn’t seem necessary. He didn’t even sneeze.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, scientists have sought to understand cases like this, which have become a common topic in conversation circles.

The biologist and geneticist Mayana Zatz conducts studies on the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 at the University of São Paulo (USP). One of the group’s main findings is a possible genetic explanation for the situation.

The researchers looked for discordant couples (when one catches the virus but does not pass it on to the other) and sequenced a part of the DNA of the volunteers.

“We realized that there was a difference in some genes responsible for immune response and that infected people with symptoms have a delayed response from NK cells called natural killerswhich serve as our body’s first defense barrier against infection”, explains Mayana.

In those who do not get sick, the opposite occurs, these cells seem to be faster, destroying the virus without giving it a chance to replicate or spread around.

Genetic research is going beyond couples. “We evaluated centenarians who were immune from the Spanish flu and, now, from the coronavirus”, reveals the biologist.

All of these analyses, which are still ongoing, aim to identify lineages of people who carry protective genes and more answers about our interaction with the virus. “These data can lead to future treatments against Covid-19 and also make us better prepared for the next pandemics”, says Zatz.

Infected at different times

Genetics can explain who defends themselves better from the virus, but transmission remained like a lottery in the house of journalist and press officer Paula Novaes, 26. She, her boyfriend, her mother-in-law and her father-in-law live together, and each caught the disease. in different periods.

“It started with my father-in-law at the beginning of the pandemic. He works at a market. The office is closed, but lunch is in the cafeteria, there was no way to avoid it”, says Paula.

Even at 65 years old, an age already considered at risk, Luiz Duarte only had symptoms similar to those of a the flu strong. After the positive test, his wife, lawyer Cléa Duarte, 68, went to sleep elsewhere, sorted out cutlery and everything else.

At that moment, nothing happened. But at the end of last year, Cléa was infected. “We were watching TV in the bedroom with one other person. My mother-in-law was already sneezing. When she started to get more symptoms, she decided to take the test and it was positive. The other person who was in the room also took it, but I was unharmed once again”, says the journalist.

Paula’s boyfriend, investment advisor Tarcísio Duarte, 31, fell ill months later. “He started to get weak, with body ache, but I was on a diet and running, training a lot. We treated the pain in the body with ice, we continued sleeping together, until the shortness of breath came”, she reports.

After four days of symptoms and three more waiting for the test result, he found out he had Covid. “Only then did I isolate myself and take the test, which came back negative,” she says.

Paula already felt immune to the coronavirus until her turn came – and it was in the season of Ômicron. “I had a fever and cough, I felt sick at work, I tested and it was negative. I didn’t improve, I insisted on the test, and this time it was positive. At that moment, home transmission took place and the boyfriend became infected again.

Everyone was fine in the end, but no one understood exactly what happened.

Naturally resistant and transmission window

Virologist Paulo Eduardo Brandão, columnist for VEJA SAÚDE and professor at USP, recalls that every infectious disease will have a naturally resistant group of people and there are some factors necessary for the virus to jump from one host to another.

“Transmission depends on the time of contact between two people and the state of immunity of both”, says the professor at the University of São Paulo.

There is still the transmission window. Once the virus enters an individual’s body, it needs time to lodge and start replicating. Hence the importance of testing yourself on the correct days.

Tests are usually done when symptoms are more present, so the viral load is high. That is, it is much easier for the transmission to occur at that moment. This can occur even when the infected person is asymptomatic.

Still in relation to contagion, another point raised by these latest studies is that men transmit more than women.

To make this observation, tests were carried out to detect the SARS-CoV-2 by saliva, which detected that boys present a load of the virus in the fluid about ten times greater than women, particularly up to 48 years of age.

And the variants?

Throughout the pandemic, a lot has happened, between changes in behavior and the emergence of variants. “We are re-contacting these same couples to see if those who did not get sick remained resistant to Omicron”, reports the biologist and researcher at USP. Other variables will be evaluated at this stage, such as the fact that these couples are now vaccinated.

Scientists in Norway have already done a more recent study with the mutants, published in the academic journal never. They looked for people with positive Covid tests who shared the house with more people. Of 31,220 cases of transmission in the same house, 25% of them occurred with the Ômicron variantand others 19% with Delta.

*fictitious names