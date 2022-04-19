Woman falls from station between rails and train in Argentina

A 24-year-old woman survived after becoming ill, fainting and falling between two subway cars that stopped at a station in the city of González Catán, in the Metropolitan Region of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Security cameras at the Independência station, where the accident occurred, recorded the moment of the fall. The images were taken on March 29, but were only released by the country’s Ministry of Transport this week.

In the video, it is possible to see that the victim staggers as the vehicle approaches. She falls between the cars when the subway is stopping and “disappears” onto the tracks. Passengers are in despair.

The video released by the Argentine government shows the radio call from the subway security guards and records the moment when the conscious young woman is rescued.

She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and was diagnosed with multiple trauma. The woman fractured her rib, had a punctured liver, had a bruise on the side of her ear, skull and nose.

In an interview with the Argentine newspaper La Nación, the young woman, identified as Candela, said she felt sick when she fell.

“I suffered a drop in blood pressure and passed out. I tried to warn the person in front of me, but I don’t remember anything else. I don’t even remember the moment I hit the train,” he said.

She was released days after being hospitalized, but is still in the process of rehabilitation, undergoing procedures to recover part of the hearing, lost during the accident, and to be able to eat.