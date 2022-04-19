Young man dies in staging of the Passion of the Christ and audience doesn’t notice

College student Sule Ambrose, 25, died while acting in a re-enactment of the scene of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Onlookers did not realize that he had passed away, thinking it was part of the religious act.

The young man – who was studying to be a priest at the Clariantian University seminary in Nekede, Southeast Nigeria – played the role of Simon Peter, Jesus’ most important disciple, wearing a long white toga.

Young college student Sule Ambrose during rehearsal, wearing a robe.

University student Sule Ambrose, 25, died while performing in a depiction of the scene of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

fell and bled

During the scene, he fell to the ground and began to bleed. According to local media, people did not initially react as they thought it was part of the reenactment of the religious scene.

A witness told local media that when he couldn’t get up, everyone noticed he was sick.

The student was rushed to an area school hospital. The case escalated and Sule Ambrose was transferred to a federal medical center. He couldn’t resist.

Ambrose’s cause of death is still unknown, according to information from the seminary where he studied.

