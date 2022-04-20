5 exercises to do at home every day

Knowing how to lose weight once and for all is a very common quest among people who have gone through the famous “accordion effect”. That is, that moment in life where you give your all in training and eating, conquer a more athletic body and then regress to square one.

This is usually because the methods used to lose fat are not always sustainable in the long run. People subject themselves to aggressive practices, with insane training and restricted food. The result comes, but it does not consolidate. Therefore, losing weight for good is not such a simple task. It takes consistency and patience. The mind has to be prepared for a new lifestyle and not for a passing project.

Those who want to lose weight should opt for practical and pleasurable physical activities. Something that doesn’t become a boring obligation but fun, easy to do. As the physical educator and pedagogue Leandro Twin says, it is better to do the second most efficient workout in the world, throughout the year, than to do the first for just three months.

That’s why we consulted the physical educator and personal trainer Lana Pessoa, who separated five good exercises to perform at home, without the need for equipment, and that will increase the daily caloric expenditure. Key factor to lose weight once and for all. Check out:

1 – Jump squat

Perform a common squat, bending your knees and hips, so that your glutes are pointed back. However, when going up, take a jump up. “It’s a powerful exercise to start the streak. In it, we have high caloric expenditure, as we move the body as a whole (legs, abdomen and arms to give power when climbing). We work in a localized way, strengthening, mainly, legs and buttocks”, says Lana.

2 – Standstill race

You should stand still and simulate the steps of a race, raising your knees as much as you can. “Running has a high caloric expenditure and, when you push the heel to the floor to lift the knee, the action located in the glutes is potentiated”, completes the specialist.

