Agency that will manage Doctors in Brazil will receive R$ 1.2 billion

Doctors for Brazil, a new federal government program to take care to the corners of the country, hired its first 529 professionals yesterday (18), who are starting to replace those from Mais Médicos, created in 2013. To manage the program, the federal government created the adapts (Agency for the Development of Primary Health Care), an agency under the Ministry of Health that will receive R$1.2 billion for the first 12 months of service.

The federal budget schedule foresees five transfers in a period of one year to promote the program that began to be implemented with a new hiring strategy.

The five expected transfers, conditioned to the presentation of results, are:

October/21 – BRL 103,000,000.00

January/22 – BRL 200,000,000.00

February/22- BRL 142,444,738.46

May/22 BRL 385,250,330.77

September/22 – BRL 385,250,330.77

The government managed, with the creation of the agency, to meet the main demand of the medical category: to create a career with a formal contract and regulation by the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). Hiring is done directly by the agency, without the need, for example, of a public tender. However, the number of vacancies and the criteria for continued progression are still unknown. In addition, experts point out the lack of articulation of the new program with university education.

wanted by UOL, the Ministry of Health did not provide clarification on the numbers, criteria and criticism of university education. As soon as a position is released, the report will be updated.

Previously, at Mais Médicos, professionals worked for a maximum period of six years and received grants. The fragility of hiring hindered the permanence in remote locations, the main complaint of municipal managers.

In the current system, the agency will manage two professional classes. One of them is the medical tutor and the other, the family and community doctor. Initially, only tutors will have a formal contract — the others will have to undergo a course and evaluation.

The president of Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries), Williames Freire, who is part of the deliberative council of Adapts, says that the creation of the company is a positive point.

“It’s something good, it gives stability. When you create an agency, it is responsible for the career, leasing of vacancies, labor rights. These are commendable initiatives, which bring the condition of hiring the professional by the CLT and fixing in these places difficult to place doctors” , says.

Freire says that today the most remote municipalities have historical difficulties in hiring doctors for places far from the headquarters because doctors do not sign up for public selections.

“The city halls did a direct public contest, but although the salaries were very good, the professionals were not attracted because they did not see the possibility of having a career, security and job stability”, he says.

Child care in the city of Granja, Ceará, at the time of Mais Médicos Image: Playback/Facebook

The agency

According to the decree that created it, Adapts is a “private, non-profit legal entity of collective interest and public utility”, established by decree in March 2020.

For the company, the government created 142 commissioned positions or positions with bonuses, with salaries ranging from R$11,000 to R$35,000, and bonuses from R$3,000 to R$8,000.

The company’s presidency is held by Alexandre Pozza Urnau Silva, a business administrator working in the area of ​​public law. The Secretary of Primary Care at the Ministry of Health, Raphael Câmara, is chairman of the Adapts Deliberative Council.

The purpose of Adapts, says the decree of creation, is “to promote, at the national level, the implementation of policies for the development of primary health care”.

In this context, it is responsible for “providing primary health care services within the scope of the SUS, in a complementary nature to the performance of federative entities, especially in places of difficult provision or high vulnerability”

In the justification, the then Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, stated that the execution of the program via Adapts “seeks to provide legal certainty to the implementation of the policy, either with the creation of a medical career in compliance with labor standards, or with economic sustainability with the creation of an autonomous social service”.

“This program is not a continuation of Dilma Rousseff’s program”, said President Jair Bolsonaro, yesterday, during the signing of the contract of the first professionals of the program.

In August 2019, Bolsonaro signed an MP that created the Doctors for Brazil program alongside Mandetta. Image: Marcos Corrêa/PR/Confere

In this first public notice, 4,652 places were offered: 595 for tutors and 4,057 for fellows.

Initially, only 529 doctors were summoned. The forecast is, still this month, to call another 1,700 approved. “The other calls will take place throughout the year 2022, considering the availability of vacancies indicated by municipal health managers and the Ministry of Health”, informed the folder.

From now on, there will be a transition from Mais Médicos to Médicos pelo Brasil, as many professionals who are currently in the previous program will continue with their contracts in force until the end. Currently, about 14,200 professionals work through the Mais Médicos program, which, as a rule, adopts contracts of three years, renewable.

“In the end, there will be 16,300 doctors fully paid by the federal government”, says the secretary of Primary Care of the Ministry of Health.

The Doctors for Brazil program covered 1,911 municipalities and 26 DSEIs (Indigenous Health Districts) in the five regions.

In addition to the salary, doctors who work in remote locations will earn BRL 3,000 as a bonus, and those who went to DSEI (Indigenous Sanitary District) will receive R$ 6 thousand more.

Indigenous Health Team in the Middle District Rio Puruspromoveu, in Lábrea (AM) Image: Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai)/Alejandro Zambrana

Forward and backward, says professor

According to Deivison Viana, professor of medicine at UFPR (Federal University of Paraná) and vice president of Abrasco (Brazilian Association of Collective Health), the new program brings a positive point and others that he considers questionable.

“There is progress in having the forecast of hiring doctors through the CLT, but there is an abandonment of the broader view of primary care with training. It is born disjointed because the structural part of the care is not linked to the training part”, he says.

He recalls that Mais Médicos was an inter-ministerial program, which gave it a greater state arm in the effort not only to provide and retain doctors, but also to reform health units and promote internalized medicine courses.

In this context, Viana says that the former program invested in improving the structure of the service locations — providing conditions, for example, to receive medical students for internships. Doctors for Brazil was introduced by the government in 2019. At that time, the government decided not to cancel the Mais Médicos program to avoid a shortage of professionals until the selection process for the new program was completed.

There was a public policy for these new courses to be in line with educational guidelines aimed at primary care. It wasn’t just about creating colleges, it was about whether they met curriculum guidelines. Now we don’t know why that part was discontinued anymore.

Deivison Viana, UFPR

Viana also says that the initial proposal, signed by former minister Mandetta, basically met the pressure of the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) for a medical career, but failed to take into account the necessary advances for higher education and the need to expand SUS services.

Even in this area of ​​hiring, he claims that there is no definition of criteria or the number of employees hired after the expiry of the scholarship period. “In other words, it’s still a promise, there’s nothing concrete,” he says.

In this case, according to this first notice, only the medical tutors will start with a formal contract. Family and community doctors will have to spend two years taking a course (entitled to a monthly grant of R$12,000) until they are evaluated and, eventually, hired, with the right to career progression with a salary of up to R$18,400. .

“Under what conditions will these vacancies be created? Is it permanent or temporary? He created a career with high salaries, but there are no criteria for continued progression. Furthermore, it will depend on Adapts’ budgetary conditions. career?” he asks.