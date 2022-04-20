AMD and Nvidia graphics card prices are finally falling

After a long period of graphics card shortages, which triggered a series of high prices in the industry, the products are returning to the shelves with more friendly figures. According to the websites The Verge and Tom’s Hardwarethe values of the components suffered a average drop of 30% us last three months.
The Nvidia RTX 3090, released in September 2020, had a launch price of US$1,499. In December of the same year, its value jumped 38%starting to cost US$ 2,076. In March 2021, the increase was even greater, with a final price of US$2,985. In April 2022, on the other hand, the component was found by US$ 1,837.
The RTX 3090 even cost 38% more than its list priceSource: Disclosure/Nvidia
The AMD RX 6800 XT, which cost US$649 when it was launched in November 2020, reached US$ 1,555 in March 2021 — a variation of 139%. Now, the graphics card is slightly above its initial value: the average price in April 2022 was $869.
High console prices
Price drops have also impacted the value of next-gen consoles. The Xbox Series S, for example, whose list price was $299 at launch, it was sold for $471 abroada value 57% higher. In April of this year, the console reached the $249.
Finally, the PlayStation 5 with disk space was announced by $499 in November 2020 and a month later it was already costing more than double: US$ 1,024. This month, the product has already appeared for $703.
In Brazil, the lack of stock made the consoles disappear from the shelves and be resold for high values during the last year. Currently, both PS5 and Xbox Series X and S can already be found more frequently within the launch values —in the case of the Series S, it is even common to find the product with even lower prices.