AMD and Nvidia graphics card prices are finally falling

After a long period of graphics card shortages, which triggered a series of high prices in the industry, the products are returning to the shelves with more friendly figures. According to the websites The Verge and Tom’s Hardwarethe values ​​of the components suffered a average drop of 30% us last three months.

The Nvidia RTX 3090, released in September 2020, had a launch price of US$1,499. In December of the same year, its value jumped 38%starting to cost US$ 2,076. In March 2021, the increase was even greater, with a final price of US$2,985. In April 2022, on the other hand, the component was found by US$ 1,837.

The RTX 3090 even cost 38% more than its list priceSource: Disclosure/Nvidia

The AMD RX 6800 XT, which cost US$649 when it was launched in November 2020, reached US$ 1,555 in March 2021 — a variation of 139%. Now, the graphics card is slightly above its initial value: the average price in April 2022 was $869.

High console prices

Price drops have also impacted the value of next-gen consoles. The Xbox Series S, for example, whose list price was $299 at launch, it was sold for $471 abroada value 57% higher. In April of this year, the console reached the $249.

Finally, the PlayStation 5 with disk space was announced by $499 in November 2020 and a month later it was already costing more than double: US$ 1,024. This month, the product has already appeared for $703.

In Brazil, the lack of stock made the consoles disappear from the shelves and be resold for high values ​​during the last year. Currently, both PS5 and Xbox Series X and S can already be found more frequently within the launch values ​​​​—in the case of the Series S, it is even common to find the product with even lower prices.