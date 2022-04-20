Bragança returns to hospital for suspected cases of COVID

Bragança Paulista has been without hospitalizations in the COVID ICU beds of the Unified Health System (SUS) for 14 days. The municipality, however, has again registered two hospitalizations of suspected cases of COVID, after spending 10 days without any inpatients, either in the public network, or in private hospitals or health insurance.

According to today’s bulletin (19) from the Municipal Health Department, two residents of Bragança Paulista are awaiting the results of their exams.

No new deaths from the disease were recorded today (19). That is, the municipality continues with 625 confirmed deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 33 deaths occurred in 2022, 16 in January, 16 in February and only one in March. The last death is dated March 22, and the victim was an 81-year-old man.

This Tuesday’s bulletin (19) confirmed another 35 new cases of the disease. Another 14 people from Bragança Paulista are awaiting test results, 12 at their homes, 2 as already mentioned hospitalized.

OTHER NUMBERS

This Tuesday’s bulletin (19) also records:

75,830 notifications to the Ministry of Health since the beginning of the pandemic, with 81 notifications of suspected cases alone today

131,052 tests carried out since the beginning of the pandemic

35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last update

38,989 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic

38,113 people recovered since the beginning of the pandemic

251 positive patients in home isolation

12 patients awaiting test results at home

2 hospitalized patients awaiting test results

625 confirmed deaths

170,349 people aged 5 years and older were vaccinated with one dose,

153,041 people aged 5 years and older were immunized with two doses or a single dose,

113,068 people aged 18 and over with 3rd dose.

📰 Learn all about the COVID-19 and vaccination in Bragança Paulista

📲Join the WhatsApp group and receive the latest and greatest news

📲 Follow Jornal Em Pauta on Instagram and twitter

📲 Join the Telegram group and receive the latest and greatest news