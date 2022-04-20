Cardiologist points out 5 physical symptoms of anxiety
Jenni Smith 2 hours agoHealthComments Off on Cardiologist points out 5 physical symptoms of anxiety4 Views
The physical symptoms of anxiety are often confused with other health problems. This happens, most of the time, because people disregard that the lack of care with mental health can bring harm to the body.
Because they believe that the consequences are limited to psychological disorders, it is common for individuals to think they have other diseases when the body starts to show different signs.
Cardiologist Roberto Yano says that changes in heart rate can be triggered by anxiety. “The sensation causes the body to release more adrenaline, a hormone that increases heart rate. That’s why there is an alteration and acceleration in the heartbeat”, explains the cardiologist.
Get to know the other 4 physical symptoms of anxiety listed by the cardiologist in a report by the Saúde em Dia portal, partner of the metropolises.
***mental-health-drawing
Recognizing difficulties and seeking expert help are the best ways to deal with times when the stress load is high.Getty Images
***photo-woman-cry-sitting-on-bed
But how do you know when to seek help? The quality of mental health is determined by how we deal with feelingsGetty Images
***photo-couple-embracing-smiling
Mentally healthy people are able to deal in a balanced way with conflicts, disturbances, traumas or important transitions in different life cycles. However, some signs can indicate when mental health is not good.Getty Images
***photo-elderly-with-insomnia
Insomnia: if there is no quality sleep, it is impossible to recover the energy needed to move on to a new day. Sleep disorders are one of the main factors that affect people’s mental health.Getty Images
***photo-man-stressed
Stress: if irritation is recurrent and leads us to have increased reactions to small events, the red light should be triggered. If stress is accompanied by trouble sleeping, it’s time to seek help.Getty Images
***photo-elderly-giggles
Sudden changes in mood: mood depends on different situations, however, if the inconstancy is persistent it can be a signal from the body that something is not right and a change in habits may be necessary.Getty Images
***brain-puzzle picture
Memory lapses: if the person begins to notice that their memory is failing in everyday life with very simple things, it is likely that they are experiencing an episode of mental exhaustion.Getty Images
Change in appetite: in food, the person who eats much more than he should use food as an outlet to relieve anxiety. Others completely lose their appetite.Getty Images
***photo-woman-with-self-esteem-admires-shadow
Low self-esteem: another warning sign is the feeling of incapacity, powerlessness and fragility. In this case, it is common for the person to feel less important and think that no one cares about them.Getty Images
***photo-man-with-dirty-hands
Neglect with hygiene: one of the characteristics of depression is the loss of the will to take care of oneself. The person usually has compromised body hygiene and loses vanityGetty Images
***photo-woman-isolated-and-sad
Continuous feeling of sadness: unlike sadness, depression is an internal phenomenon, which does not need an event. The person becomes apathetic and does not feel like doing anythingGetty Images
***photo-woman-in-consultation-with-psychologist
To receive a diagnosis and start appropriate treatment, it is very important to consult a psychiatrist or psychologist. As soon as you notice that you don’t feel as well as you used to, look for a professional to help you find the causes of your discomfort.Getty Images