Cardiologist points out 5 physical symptoms of anxiety

The physical symptoms of anxiety are often confused with other health problems. This happens, most of the time, because people disregard that the lack of care with mental health can bring harm to the body.

Because they believe that the consequences are limited to psychological disorders, it is common for individuals to think they have other diseases when the body starts to show different signs.

Cardiologist Roberto Yano says that changes in heart rate can be triggered by anxiety. “The sensation causes the body to release more adrenaline, a hormone that increases heart rate. That’s why there is an alteration and acceleration in the heartbeat”, explains the cardiologist.

Get to know the other 4 physical symptoms of anxiety listed by the cardiologist in a report by the Saúde em Dia portal, partner of the metropolises.