Cardiologist points out 5 physical symptoms of anxiety

The physical symptoms of anxiety are often confused with other health problems. This happens, most of the time, because people disregard that the lack of care with mental health can bring harm to the body.

Because they believe that the consequences are limited to psychological disorders, it is common for individuals to think they have other diseases when the body starts to show different signs.

Cardiologist Roberto Yano says that changes in heart rate can be triggered by anxiety. “The sensation causes the body to release more adrenaline, a hormone that increases heart rate. That’s why there is an alteration and acceleration in the heartbeat”, explains the cardiologist.

Get to know the other 4 physical symptoms of anxiety listed by the cardiologist in a report by the Saúde em Dia portal, partner of the metropolises.

Colorful illustration of human head with puzzle pieces in Metropolis blue***mental-health-drawing

Recognizing difficulties and seeking expert help are the best ways to deal with times when the stress load is high.Getty Images

Black woman sitting on bed cries while looking out the window - Metropolis***photo-woman-cry-sitting-on-bed

But how do you know when to seek help? The quality of mental health is determined by how we deal with feelingsGetty Images

Couple smile hugging on sofa. The woman has her eyes closed - Metropolis***photo-couple-embracing-smiling

Mentally healthy people are able to deal in a balanced way with conflicts, disturbances, traumas or important transitions in different life cycles. However, some signs can indicate when mental health is not good.Getty Images

Elderly woman shares bed with man. She's lying on her side and can't sleep - Metropolis***photo-elderly-with-insomnia

Insomnia: if there is no quality sleep, it is impossible to recover the energy needed to move on to a new day. Sleep disorders are one of the main factors that affect people’s mental health.Getty Images

Man looks stressed with hand on face. He wears a blue metropolis shirt***photo-man-stressed

Stress: if irritation is recurrent and leads us to have increased reactions to small events, the red light should be triggered. If stress is accompanied by trouble sleeping, it’s time to seek help.Getty Images

Elderly people lie side by side on the lawn and laugh***photo-elderly-giggles

Sudden changes in mood: mood depends on different situations, however, if the inconstancy is persistent it can be a signal from the body that something is not right and a change in habits may be necessary.Getty Images

Puzzle pieces assemble drawing of a brain-Metropolis***brain-puzzle picture

Memory lapses: if the person begins to notice that their memory is failing in everyday life with very simple things, it is likely that they are experiencing an episode of mental exhaustion.Getty Images

Woman tries to reach candy at the bottom of the fridge - Metropolis***photo-woman-want-to-eat-candy-from-refrigerator

Change in appetite: in food, the person who eats much more than he should use food as an outlet to relieve anxiety. Others completely lose their appetite.Getty Images

Woman moves her hair while admiring her shadow on the wall - Metropolis***photo-woman-with-self-esteem-admires-shadow

Low self-esteem: another warning sign is the feeling of incapacity, powerlessness and fragility. In this case, it is common for the person to feel less important and think that no one cares about them.Getty Images

Man cleans his dirty hands with a piece of paper. He wears a blue Metropolis shirt***photo-man-with-dirty-hands

Neglect with hygiene: one of the characteristics of depression is the loss of the will to take care of oneself. The person usually has compromised body hygiene and loses vanityGetty Images

Woman sits on the floor with her legs tucked in. She is near a door and looks at the ceiling-Metropolis***photo-woman-isolated-and-sad

Continuous feeling of sadness: unlike sadness, depression is an internal phenomenon, which does not need an event. The person becomes apathetic and does not feel like doing anythingGetty Images

Woman talks to psychologist in office. The specialist has her back to Metropolis***photo-woman-in-consultation-with-psychologist

To receive a diagnosis and start appropriate treatment, it is very important to consult a psychiatrist or psychologist. As soon as you notice that you don’t feel as well as you used to, look for a professional to help you find the causes of your discomfort.Getty Images

