Child takes tequila drink and kindergarten classmates get drunk

One case is making waves in the international media. A kindergarten child brought a tequila-based drink to classmates and several students aged approximately 5 years got drunk last Thursday (14).

According to information published by the magazine people this Monday (19), the fact happened in Michigan, in the United States. The school is evaluating what will be done in relation to what happened and what measures will be taken.

“A student brought a pre-mixed alcoholic beverage to school, which was shared with a few other students. The safety and well-being of our school community remains a priority. Upon learning of this, school leadership followed medical protocols and the parents of the students involved were contacted immediately”, read an excerpt from a letter signed by the director of the institution.

The mother of one of the students said during an interview with Fox WJBK that her daughter felt “a little dizzy” after several sips of the drink.

A spokesperson for the school informed the people that the student took the bottle described as “lemonade for adults” and shared it with four classmates.

“We try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, but that’s just not possible. It’s unfortunate that these types of adult drinks can easily be confused with kid-friendly drinks.”

Also according to the spokeswoman, as soon as they realized what had happened, a medical team was called to evaluate the children.

“School officials quickly noticed the drinking and immediately addressed the situation, which included consulting medical professionals on poison control and calling the parents of the children involved. We are grateful that no students became ill or required medical attention.”