Children feel sick after drinking tequila brought to school by classmate

Kindergarten students felt sick after a classmate took a bottle of tequila drink in her backpack and shared it with others thinking it was just juice. The incident happened on Thursday (14), at the Grand River Academy school in Michigan (USA).

A 5-year-old girl was carrying a bottle of a drink made with a ready mix, including Jose Cuervo tequila, with 10% alcohol content.

Soon after, students who took sips of the drink claimed to teachers that they were feeling dizzy. The professionals quickly realized that all those who were not well had consumed what was inside the colleague’s bottle, and when they checked, they confirmed that there was alcohol. The drink was confiscated.

According to a statement from the school’s spokesperson, no children have had any serious reactions after exposure to alcohol and all are doing well.

In an interview with the US broadcaster NBC, Alexis Smith, the mother of a student who drank the mixture with tequila, said she was shocked when she was informed by her teacher about what had happened.

“First I asked her, ‘Is my daughter okay?’ And the teacher said, ‘She’s fine here and looks fine.’ And then I said, ‘Okay, well, how much did she drink?'” he reported.

Second, Alexis, the school stated that it could not provide this information to her, but her daughter later said that she took at least four sips of the drink.

Contacted by Fox News, another mother, Dominique Zanders, said that her daughter claimed not to know what she was drinking at the time, and within moments she began to feel dizzy.

“A girl poured something into her cup and she drank it. The child ended up telling her what it was, and she went to the teacher to tell her that there was drink in this cup. The teacher made a funny face at her”, said the indignant mother. “In a conversation with my daughter, she revealed that the girl knew it was booze.”

On Thursday (14), the principal of the Grand River Academy, sent a letter of clarification to the school community and stated that he will take action regarding the misfortune.

“A student brought a pre-mixed alcoholic beverage to school, which was shared with some other students,” the document said. “Upon learning of this, school leadership followed proper medical protocols and the parents of the students involved were contacted immediately.”

He added: “Disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. Student privacy laws prevent me from sharing specific details. What I can share is that the safety and well-being of our school community remains a priority, which is why we address the situation immediately.”

A spokesperson for the school also issued a statement in which he regretted the episode and the failure of students to be safe.

“We try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, but this case just couldn’t be avoided. It’s a shame that these types of adult drinks are within reach of children or are easily confused with safe foods,” he said. .