China issues the Preliminary Report on the crash of the B737-800

The Civil Aviation Administration of China’s (CAAC) preliminary investigation into last month’s Boeing 737-800 crash has yet to identify any indication of a possible cause of the crash, according to the summary of the Preliminary Report released by the authority on this day. Wednesday, April 20th.

On March 21, China Eastern Airlines’ registration B-1791 plane was flying between Kunming and Guangzhou when it crashed in a mountainous region, claiming the lives of all 132 people on board – 123 passengers and 9 crew.

The two recorders, voice and flight data, or “black boxes”, have been recovered and are being analyzed in the United States, by the company that produced them, in hopes of unraveling the mystery behind the jet’s rapid descent, but they were severely damaged.

The information was updated when 30 days had passed since the accident, therefore, respecting the deadline in which the submission of a preliminary report is mandatory, according to the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO, or ICAO).

So, so far, investigations have concluded that the qualifications of the flight and cabin crew “meet the requirements”, and the same has been said about the maintenance team that worked with the aircraft in pre-accident services.





“The aircraft’s certificate of airworthiness at the time of the accident was valid,” and there were no forecasts of hazardous weather conditions, the statement said.

There was no abnormal pre-flight communication on the air traffic control frequency, nor was there any cargo declared as dangerous goods on board, the CAAC said, also not noting anomalies in navigation aids and flight monitoring equipment along the route.

The plane’s recorders “were severely damaged due to the impact, and data restoration and analysis work is still ongoing,” the summary describes.

The text also confirms that the trailing edge of the right winglet was found 12 kilometers from the impact site, but does not provide any analysis of whether it detached from the aircraft before the start of the descent or only as a result of the aerodynamic efforts of the dive.

As next steps in the investigation, “technicians will continue to carry out a thorough assessment, inspection and classification of the wreckage and analysis of the flight data, as well as the necessary experimental verifications in accordance with relevant procedures.”

With information from the Civil Aviation Administration of China