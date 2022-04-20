Defense used BRL 150 million from SUS to repair planes, says report

The amount was not earmarked for public health initiatives (photo: Bruno Peres/CB/DA Press) After the scandal of the purchase of Viagra and penile prostheses by the Ministry of Defense, another survey identified that the ministry spent more than R$ 150 million in funds from the Unified Health System (SUS). The amount was not earmarked for public health initiatives, but for expenses such as aircraft repairs and the purchase of equipment for Armed Forces offices abroad.

The information is recorded in the document released by the Budget and Financing Committee of the National Health Council (CNS), in February this year. According to the survey, the Brazilian Aeronautical Commission in Washington, in the capital of the United States, spent R$ 61 million on items related to repairs or aviation supplies.

The Ministry of Defense’s Specific Procurement Center used approximately R$49 million from the Ministry of Health for aircraft maintenance, repair and fuel. The Brazilian Aeronautical Commission in Europe spent R$ 25 million with the same type of expense.

The survey was published in a publication on the evolution of federal spending on the SUS, produced by the CNS, a body that brings together representatives of civil society and public authorities.