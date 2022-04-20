Defense used BRL 150 million in SUS funds to repair

The Ministry of Defense spent more than BRL 150 million in funds from the Unified Health System (SUS) on expenses that are not linked to public health, such as the repair of planes and the purchase of equipment for the Armed Forces offices abroad.

The information is contained in a document released by the Budget and Financing Committee of the National Health Council (CNS), in February this year. Last week, the Brazil de facto showed that the use of SUS resources by Defense hit a record in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

:: Defense invests in Viagra and internet does not forgive; deputies suspect overbilling ::

The document points out exorbitant military spending on aircraft repairs. The Brazilian Aeronautical Commission in Washington, in the capital of the United States, spent R$ 61 million on items related to aviation repairs or supplies.

The Ministry of Defense’s Specific Procurement Center used approximately R$49 million from the Ministry of Health for aircraft maintenance, repair and fuel. The Brazilian Aeronautical Commission in Europe spent R$ 25 million with the same type of expense.

Other side

The report contacted the Ministry of Defense and pointed out the “suspicious” spending denounced by the CNS commission. The agency acknowledged receipt of the demand and asked which vehicle would be the answer. After being informed that it was for the Brazil de factothere was no further response from the ministry.

Read the list of expenses reported by the CNS



Execution of Ministry of Health expenses by the Ministry of Defense, according to the National Health Council / National Health Council

Bulletin shows explosion of defense spending

The survey was published in a publication on the evolution of federal spending on the SUS, produced by the CNS, a body that brings together representatives of civil society and public authorities. Click here and do the download of the entire newsletter.

The study was produced by two technical consultants from the CNS Budget and Financing Commission, economists Francisco Funcia, vice-president at the Brazilian Association of Health Economics, and Rodrigo Benevides, master in Collective Health at the Institute of Social Medicine of the Universidade Estadual do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ).

Read too: Viagra case serves to point out the explosion in the use of SUS funds by the military, says expert

The numbers collected on the SigaBrasil platform show the explosion of SUS funds for Defense. The agency is second only to the Ministry of Education, which has a network of university hospitals across the country. In the same period, however, there was a drop in funds received by the MEC.

In 2019, the annual amount of SUS funds directed to the health of the military was R$ 350 million. Two years later, in 2021, the figure reached BRL 355 million, again breaking the record of the historical series, from 2013 to 2021. The Bolsonaro government dedicated, on average, BRL 325 million per year to the Ministry of Defense.

During the administration of President Dilma Rousseff (PT), the annual average use of SUS resources by the military was R$ 88 million, considering the period analyzed, from 2013 to 2015. Under the command of Michel Temer (MDB), the amount had already taken a leap, with an average of R$ 245.5 million per year.

Read the table comparing the budget of different agencies during the pandemic:



Comparison of expenditure on health resources, by agency / National Health Council

“This brings us to the need for auditing”

One of the authors of the study, Francisco Funcia, pointed out, in an interview with Brazil de factothat the CNS is concerned about the misuse of health resources by the military since February, when the bulletin was published by the agency’s budget commission.

According to Funcia, the document precedes the analysis of the Ministry of Health’s annual management report, delivered to the CNS at the end of March, and which should support audit requests and the forwarding of more concrete complaints to the control bodies.

“We had already raised in the bulletin that there are a series of expenses that are considered as actions of public health services, defined by Complementary Law 141, which are considered those services of universal access, without closed or specific clientele, which are being computed for the calculation of the minimum federal application in health, but which need to be questioned, need to be audited by the National Audit Department of the SUS (DenaSUS), a structure created in the SUS legislation itself”, he said.

“We are putting this because there are expenses with aircraft fuel from military units abroad. There are expenses that were for the fight against covid-19, for example, that were for parts and equipment for aircraft, and even for offices and structures of military commands that are headquartered abroad. We even observe the growth that the decentralization of health expenditures is being carried out by the Ministry of Defense. The bulletin has a graph that shows this”, he said.

Evolution of Defense expenses with resources from the Ministry of Health:

Evolution of MEC expenses with resources from the Ministry of Health:

Editing: Rebeca Cavalcante