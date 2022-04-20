Finnish Parliament opens debate to assess NATO entry | World

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Finnish Parliament opens debate to assess NATO entry | World 1 Views

Finland’s parliament discusses in the coming days whether or not to ask to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Deputies review a government report on the implications of joining the US-led military alliance.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said her country would make a quick decision: “within a few weeks, not months”.

The document does not recommend a specific decision by the parliament, but advises on the risks for the country if it does not have guaranteed protection, according to information from the AFP news agency. That debate gained steam after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

This proposal gained public support from the Finns. For the first time, a majority (53%) of Finns support NATO membership, according to a February poll. The number of supporters of membership almost doubled in a few weeks, as in January it was only 28%.

Finland, like its neighbor Sweden, is not a member of NATO, but collaborates with the alliance, including participating in joint military exercises.

Finland shares more than 1.3 km of border with Russia. In addition to having more than a third of its adult population among the Armed Forces reservists.

The country has built a network of tunnels and true “underground cities” that are prepared to shelter civilians in the midst of bombing.

Border between Russia and Finland is more than 1,300 km long — Photo: Arte g1

Russia raised its tone against Finland and Sweden and promised reprisals if the two countries decided to join NATO.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said the two countries will face “the most unintended consequences” if they join the military alliance, according to Russian news agency Tass.

Russia warns it will strengthen country's defense if Sweden and Finland join NATO

Russia warns it will strengthen country’s defense if Sweden and Finland join NATO

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

British court authorizes Assange’s extradition to the US, where he faces 175 years in prison – News

The British court issued this Wednesday (20) the formal order authorizing …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved