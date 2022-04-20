For sale for $800,000, this US home comes with ‘one person living in the basement’ – Small Business Big Business

+



a house of five bedrooms and four bathrooms for sale in Fairfax, Virginia, made headlines shortly after going on the market for $800,000. According to the Insider website, although it looks like an ordinary residence, the commercialization of the property has some particularities. According to the ad, there is a person living in the basement, and future buyers would not be able to see the room.

The house in Fairfax, Virginia, as shown in Google Street View. (Photo: Playback / Google Maps)

know more

In just a week, the house appears to have gone off the market. The realtor responsible for the negotiation said, in an interview with the Fox 5 channel, that the property received five proposals from potential buyers, including offers higher than the amount that was requested in the ad.

The house as shown in the ad (Photo: Reproduction)

Among the conditions of the sale, the ad listed: “cash payment only”, “no access to basement”, and “house will be sold as is, with person living in basement, no rent payment”. According to Fox 5, a neighbor stated that a mother and her daughter lived in the basement of the house, but the relationship between them and the owners of the property was unclear.

The realtor stated that the house has a door that needs replacing, a broken dishwasher, a leaky bathroom, old carpet and broken windows. It is estimated that the repairs would cost the buyer about $25,000. The property gained popularity after the Zillow Gone Wild, famous profile of replication of real estate ads, publish the case on your Instagram page. The post had thousands of likes and netizens questioned the value of the property and the unique circumstances of the sale.

know more