“get out of this office” – Extraderondonia.com.br

The delicate situation of Public Health was, once again, the subject of debate in the ordinary session of this Tuesday, 19, in the Chamber of Vilhena.

Councilors contested a note of repudiation released by “doctors” last week against some parliamentarians and also commented on the episode that occurred at the UPA on the night of this Monday, 18, when Military Police officers were triggered by problems in the unit involving patients and a doctor, who would have left the office (read more ON HERE and ON HERE).

Councilman Pedrinho Alves (Avante) started the debate by commenting on the case of the UPA. He said that parliamentarians have been warning the city hall for a long time about the lack of physical structure and personnel at the health unit. For him, the Executive has to dialogue with the councilors and the population. He requested that the UPA structure be installed at the Regional Hospital.

“Yesterday the police went there and we had been warning them for days. God gave us two ears, two ears and one mouth. We have to listen more than talk. But there are people who don’t listen. What is the city waiting for to get this business out of there if it’s not working? It is shameful for Vilhena what is happening in public health at this moment”, she lamented.

Due to this situation, Pedrinho also sent a message to Mayor Eduardo Japonês (PSC). “Mr Mayor, I speak as a citizen and voter: get out of this office. Let’s walk the streets, let’s go to the UPA to see what’s going on. There is no way to manage without dialogue with the Legislative Power, without dialogue with businessmen, with civil servants”.

Councilman Samir Ali (Podemos), when occupying the tribune of the House, contested the repudiation note that would have been written by “Medicando”, the company responsible for the administration of the UPA. The congressman said that the Chamber never stopped questioning the city hall and proved this through the interview made to the municipal health secretary (Semus), Weslaine Amorim, which took place in the last session (read more ON HERE).

“Today I came here to talk about ‘Medicando’, which published a disapproval note with as much capacity as their services: bizarre indeed. The ‘Medicando’, here for the City Council, is another problem that Health has. The inability of ‘Medicando’ to provide services. There, they publish a disapproval note and hide behind the word servers. It is regrettable that people have to call the police to have a minimum of dignity, with up to six hours of waiting for service. It is unacceptable and we cannot allow it. This company lacks competence and there is a lot of arrogance”, he said.

The parliamentarian also said that his role is to charge the city hall and spoke of a collapse in Health. “I have nothing to talk about with ‘Medicando’. My responsibility is to charge the city hall. I don’t agree with the secretary over there. I have already made it clear numerous times, due to the inability to manage the portfolio, it has the total rejection of all city hall employees. So, it is evident that she is going to have a breakdown in Health”, he analyzed.

For councilor Wilson Tabalipa (PV), the complaints at the UPA are reality and he suggested the dialogue in order to find necessary solutions for the sector. “It is a crisis that is taking place in the municipality and the objective of this company is to serve, through good service”, he said.