‘If Ukraine had joined NATO, war would not have happened’, says former US ambassador to the alliance | Ukraine and Russia

That is the assessment of Ivo Daalder, who was the US ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) from May 2009 to July 2013, during Barack Obama’s tenure in the US presidency.

He believes that the military alliance’s stance on the Ukrainian proposal has not benefited either side and is, in part, responsible for the conflict that continues to kill hundreds of people.

Born in the Netherlands, Daalder is familiar with both European issues and the problems surrounding NATO and its gradual eastward expansion – he quotes dates and mentions European treaties without hesitation.

Between 1995 and 1997, during Bill Clinton’s US presidency, Daalder also held the position of Director of European Affairs at the US National Security Council.

Ivo Daalder has already retired from political life without, however, managing to reduce his passion for the topic of European security.

His extensive experience led him to the presidency of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, a Chicago-based think tank that specializes in global affairs and claims to be an independent, non-partisan organization.

In an interview with BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service, the former American diplomat said he believed that an expansion of NATO was necessary to include Finland and Sweden and explained why he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a mistake. which is costing you dearly.

BBC News Mundo – Do you believe that President Putin underestimated the reaction of so-called Western countries to the invasion of Ukraine?

Ivo Daalder – Vladimir Putin most likely thought that the West would react in the same way as it has reacted to other provocations that Russia has made in the last 15 years.

In 2004, he tried to manipulate the (presidential) elections in Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people resisted and Putin lost that battle. In 2008 he invaded Georgia, the West intervened and a ceasefire was signed but no sanctions were imposed.

In 2014, he invaded Ukraine for the first time and the West’s response was moderate. It was only taken more seriously when Russia shot down the Malaysia Airlines plane, and even then, negotiations were chosen and Russia remained standing.

There, too, sanctions were moderate. Putin thought that Western countries were weakened, divided and decaying, that there would be no reaction to this provocation either.

But this time he was wrong. The reaction took him by surprise, which shows that he had underestimated the West.

BBC – The West’s reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine Did it also take you by surprise?

Daalder – I was surprised by the reaction of certain countries, and by the speed with which everything happened.

I didn’t think Switzerland would join the financial sanctions, but that’s what happened. Nor that Singapore would distance itself and impose economic sanctions.

Nor did I think that Germany would get so involved and start increasing defense spending and supporting Ukraine’s war efforts. But it came as no surprise to me to see that the West has inflicted extensive economic damage on Russia with its sanctions.

President Joe Biden spent much of the time leading up to the war warning his European allies and the rest of the world about Russia’s plans. Since late November, the Biden administration has been preparing a package of sanctions that it continues to implement every day.

Nor was I surprised that NATO reacted with such determination to protect every inch of its territory.

BBC – Do you believe that the nato has done enough to support the Ukraine?

Daalder – I believe that the war has changed people’s perception of what is enough.

In the beginning, the type of weapons that were sent, the anti-tank missiles, the anti-air defense systems, were very important. They were important to the success of the Ukrainian resistance in the north of the country and helped to contain the Russian advance elsewhere.

As the war has changed and Ukraine has shown not only determination and heroism but also a great ability to stop Russian advances and counterattack, the need for help has been greater.

I quote the Ukrainian Foreign Minister with whom I agree, who said that the aid received has been just the right amount but it has not arrived quickly enough.

Now the fighting is escalating further, so there is a need for more help. The nature of combat has changed.

BBC – What is your opinion on the possible entry of Sweden and Finland into the nato?

Daalder – I think it would be fantastic! Of course, it’s a national decision that is up to each country, but I’m sure that all NATO members would welcome Finns and Swedes’ application for membership with open arms.

They are NATO’s closest allies and have maintained that status for many years. Its representatives participate, along with NATO members at its headquarters in Brussels, in all important alliance meetings.

They even participated in the virtual meetings held at the beginning of the war and also in the face-to-face meeting held in March. The Finns, in particular, know that circumstances have changed and that because they share a 1,340km border with Russia, they are in a more vulnerable situation.

And now they seek the security of belonging to the alliance and it is very likely that Sweden will follow in their footsteps.

BBC – How would that benefit other countries?

Daalder – The Finns and Swedes have significant military capabilities and have long worked together with NATO forces. NATO would gain two allies that would help defend territory from the other alliance members.

Of course this would mean that the countries that are currently part of the alliance would have to defend Finland and Sweden if they are attacked, but Finland and Sweden would also have to defend the other member countries if attacked.

Overall, this would strengthen NATO. This would likely deter any Russian aggression against NATO. As a result, Europe and the rest of the world would be safer.

BBC – Don’t you think you could provoke more confrontations with the Russiaas the Kremlin warned?

Daalder – The Kremlin can respond any way it wants, but it shouldn’t be surprising that, when invading countries, neighboring nations begin to want to join NATO to prevent an invasion.

The reality is that if Russia wants to launch military action against Finland and Sweden, it will have to consider that it is very likely to come into conflict with NATO.

So far it has not done so and I have every reason to believe it will not.

BBC – There is a moment that can be dangerous, between the application for membership by Sweden and Finland and the acceptance of nato. Both countries could expect some kind of reprisal from the Russia, which has already threatened them. Such as nato should deal with it?

Daalder – It is difficult and there are already ongoing discussions between Helsinki, Stockholm and NATO, with the participation of the US, on what kind of measure could be adopted once Finland and Sweden send the request to join the alliance and before become members.

There are two important points.

First, there is long-standing cooperation between NATO, Finland and Sweden. There is no automatic defense commitment, but such cooperation would allow NATO to defend Finland and Sweden, even if they are not members.

Second, Finland and Sweden form the Joint Expeditionary Force, which includes NATO members such as the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. This force also has a parallel (defense) agreement.

And most importantly, they are members of the European Union.

As members of the European Union, they are part of the collective defense agreement of article 42.7 of the Treaty of Lisbon. This article establishes that all member states of the European Union, even if they are not part of NATO, must help defend another member state if their territory is attacked.

Germany has already indicated, referring to Finland and Sweden, that it would apply the collective defense agreement if those two countries are attacked.

Therefore, during the transition period, Russia would have to take into account that a war with Sweden or Finland would involve other countries.

BBC – In 2008, the Ukraine asked the nato to initiate the process for its incorporation into the alliance. The countries of nato were divided and, in the end, the nato promised that the Ukraine would become a Member State in the future. Was it a mistake not to accept the country back then?

Daalder – It was a big mistake to come to terms and tell Ukraine that it would not become a member of NATO (at that time), while telling Russia that they (Ukrainians) would be a member someday.

That deal brought the worst of both worlds.

I think it would have been better to start the process to incorporate Ukraine into the alliance. If Ukraine were a member of NATO, this war would never have happened.

Russia would have been deterred, not provoked, by a more robust NATO.

BBC – How will this war end?

Daalder – Unfortunately, I don’t think there is a diplomatic way to end it. There will be more battles until this occurs.

It is clear that Russia is determined, at the very least, to occupy and control the entire Donbas region in order to secure a land route with Crimea.

None of these things have occurred so far. There is still a major conflict in Mariupol and a large area of ​​the Donbas is still under Ukrainian control. And Ukraine is not particularly interested in stopping fighting before its territory is fully free and independent.

So I don’t think there is a diplomatic way out at the moment. Now, a balance of forces has developed between Russia, which is focusing on fighting in the east, and Ukraine, which can now also focus on fighting in the east. It all depends on a number of factors, including what assistance NATO can provide to Ukraine, such as tanks, artillery, missiles, helicopters, armed drones and, who knows, aircraft.

It will also depend on how the Russian army, which was virtually defeated in Kiev and in the north, can rebuild itself, and to what extent Russian troops are willing to keep fighting.