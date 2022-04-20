In Pilates and Physiotherapy Studio, patients say goodbye to medicine – Sponsored Content

Studio Physical Pilates, specialized in Pilates and Physiotherapy, has received more and more patients of different ages in search of prevention. (Photo: Paul Francis)

The list of factors that make us feel pain is diverse: from natural demands such as decreased muscle strength, shortening or decreased bone mass and even unbalanced routines that aggravate symptoms throughout the body. As time passes, these pains can become pathologies and require more intense care.

But for those who want to do the opposite, preventing possible pain instead of getting in line for more severe medication or health procedures, facing alternatives that transform health and quality of life can be much more beneficial.

This choice is what explains the success of the Studio Physical Pilates. Specialized in Pilates and Physiotherapy since 2011 when it started its activities, Studio has been receiving patients of different ages in search of prevention and appropriate treatments.

Elaine is a Physical Therapist and the owner of the Studio Acesible.(Photo: Paulo Francis)

Led by Physical Therapist Elaine Carvalho, graduated from the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul, specializing in Gerontology, she sees patients who get rid of pain before it becomes chronic symptoms.

Some people believe that they are unfit to practice Pilates because of their age or condition.

On the other hand, who already has a pathological condition, Elaine witnesses an intense recovery that proves, once again, the benefits of Pilates and Physiotherapy as forms of preventive and recuperative treatment.

“With aging, some natural demands of the body arise, however, Pilates and Physiotherapy will work to reduce the speed of these injuries, stimulating the autonomy of patients”, explains the Physiotherapist.

At physicalstudents and patients also develop health education, thus avoiding pain or even young people saying they are “stuck”.

“When we start to feel pain, it is evidence that something is happening in our body. Based on this principle, doing Pilates in a preventive way can be very transformative. The challenge of preventive physiotherapy is to make people rethink how they are taking care of their health when they are young.”

In addition to being a highly addictive methodology, Pilates ensures that you quickly feel the benefits taking effect in the treatment of: chronic pain, problems related to poor posture, bone diseases, injury prevention, weight loss and muscle mass increase.

Pilates is one of the most popular and recommended activities for pregnant women.

And speaking of pregnant women, Pilates is one of the most sought after and recommended activities for pregnant women, regardless of their gestational age. With prenatal care up to date, Pregnant Women can enjoy the benefits of Pilates practice, which from specific exercises for this audience, we can prevent discomforts during this very important phase in a woman’s life, in addition to preparing her for childbirth and post childbirth!

