In protest over lack of funding, Santa Casa reschedules elective surgeries

Urgent procedures are still carried out; movement is organized by philanthropic institutions from all over the country

Professionals from Santa Casa de Campo Grande, during a protest this morning. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

This Tuesday (19), Santa Casa de Campo Grande and philanthropic hospitals from all over Brazil rescheduled elective procedures as a form of protest because of problems caused by indebtedness and underfunding of SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde).

The “No More Silence” movement was organized by the CMB (Confederation of Santas Casas de Misericórdia, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities), to draw the attention of municipal, state and federal entities, as well as the population, about.

The situation, which culminated in the closure of 315 philanthropic hospitals in the last six years, has worsened even more with the pandemic.

According to the CMB, the sector’s debt already exceeds BRL 20 billion and the emergency contribution of BRL 2 billion announced by the federal government in May 2021, so far, has not been implemented.

In addition, bill 2564/20, which originated and passed in the Senate, and which establishes the minimum wage for nursing, is being processed in the Federal Chamber, with a vote scheduled for the next few days.

According to the organization, the impact of this proposal for philanthropic hospitals that provide services to the SUS is estimated at R$ 6.3 billion and in the text, no financing alternative is indicated, “which brings a feeling of despair to the sector in how bear the costs if the bill is passed”.

“It is worth mentioning that Santa Casa de Campo Grande, like other institutions, is not against the project, as the hospital values ​​all health professionals and adds efforts to fairer remuneration”, says the institution’s official publication.

President of Santa Casa, Heitor Freire. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The president of Santa Casa, Heitor Rodrigues Freire, explains that 70% of the unit’s visits are made through the SUS (Unified Health System). He points out that there is a deficit of R$ 9 million per month, with the new law on the minimum wage, which should be approved, impacting R$ 2.93 million per month.

One of the sources he considers is the Santa Casa agreement itself, although the responsibility lies with municipal, state and federal entities, not just the private sector.

According to Freire, transfers from the State and Capital account for about 70% of the costs. The director says that, today, there will be priority in performing urgent elective surgeries.

Our emergency room is full. In the pandemic, in which there was restricted work, the only support hospital for the population was Santa Casa. We cannot refuse these patients and we do not want to, but they should be taken care of by other hospitals.”

For him, the capital that the institution has is the servers – about four thousand employees, which could impact the political environment. “This situation ended up showing us a new contingent. There are four thousand employees, that is, voters. That would make a universe of 20 thousand people.”

“Because of its capillarity, it would reach more than 100,000 people. We will work emanated to utilize this capital. It is necessary to use all means, let’s wake up to this civic awareness. Voting is our weapon, because this resource that we lack has to come from public entities. We are not a public hospital, we are private and we provide public services. We have to be paid fairly.”

Senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), who voted in favor of the nursing floor, believes that it should be necessary to evaluate the source of funding.

Senator Soraya Thronicke, during a press conference this morning. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The parliamentarian allocated an amendment of R$ 1 million to permanent devices for Santa Casa. “The SUS table is outdated and needs to be updated. The answer we have today from the federal government is that we cannot afford it.”

“But I believe that with good management we can reach the viable level. What you pay without this upgrade translates into job loss. It generates chaos. Many politicians are proud but do not use. We have to knock on the Executive Branch’s door for a solution. As it is, it can’t stay. Only the resources of the amendment do not supply.”

The executive director of the SES (State Department of Health), Antônio Lastia, emphasizes that the purpose of the Santas Casas was only philanthropic and that, when they began to provide services through the SUS, in 1990, the Union transferred responsibility for a universal model to philanthropic hospitals, who ended up paying the bill.

In this way, he believes that the federal government started to dictate the rules and that the legislation also needs to be reviewed.

He says he is in favor of mandatory civil service for doctors who study at public universities. “It uses the entire public structure for its career, but the SUS does not. Why? Military service is mandatory, and when was the last war the country was involved in? In health, it should be the same way, for example.”