Increase in meningitis cases worries health experts again

Inflammation of the meninges covering the brain and spine (photo: Pixabay/Disclosure)

Meningitis is a serious disease, which can lead to death within 24 hours, from the onset of the first symptoms, or leave severe sequelae. Despite this, notifications of the disease are increasing and returning to haunt the country. It is in this worrying scenario that World Meningitis Day will be remembered on the 24th.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, in the first three months of this year alone, 141 cases have been reported. The main problem pointed out by the agency and by experts to explain the progress of the disease is the decline in vaccination, considered the main form of prevention, which comes to combat in 90% the most serious forms of meningitis.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte, through the Municipal Health Department, reported data on meningitis vaccination coverage in children in the capital, showing a drop in the vaccination rate. In 2020, vaccination coverage in Minas Gerais, for example, for meningococcal C (Conjugate) was 86.43% in children under 1 year of age and 85.67% in children one year of age or older. In 2021, the registered coverage dropped to 73.7% for children under one year of age and to 72.26% for those over one year of age.

The goal of the Ministry of Health is 95% vaccine coverage within the public indicated to receive the immunizer. This drop in immunization rates has alerted the competent bodies, including the WHO (World Health Organization and its partners), which in September 2021 launched the first global strategy to defeat meningitis.

The “Global Roadmap for Combating Meningitis by 2030” was launched in Geneva by the WHO with the support of international partners. The objective of the initiative includes eliminating outbreaks of bacterial meningitis – the most fatal form of the disease, by the year 2030, and reducing 70% of deaths in the same period. According to the World Health Organization, the strategy has the potential to save more than 200,000 lives every year.

For the Technical Responsible for Vaccines at the Lustosa Laboratory, Marta Moura, having the disease circulating again is a setback. “We have one of the most effective immunization programs in the world against the disease, with the offer of vaccines in the public and private network”, she points out. The problem, Marta points out, is that this, unfortunately, has not been enough.

“We depend on the adhesion and awareness of the population itself, so that everyone is safe and protected against meningitis”, she reiterates, remembering that the spread of fake news against vaccination and anti-vaccine movements have contributed to the current scenario.

“Vaccines save lives. Many diseases are under control precisely because of vaccination. When there is a drop in vaccine coverage rates and the disease reappears, the circulation of the virus or bacteria occurs and with that the circulation of the disease can spread according to the agent’s transmissibility, thus having a high number of people getting sick”, he warns.

the meningitis

With a rapid evolution, which can lead to death within 24 hours, meningitis is a serious inflammation of the meninges – membranes that cover the brain and the entire spinal cord, caused by the bacterium Neisseria Meningitidis, and groups A, B, C, W and Y are responsible for more than 95% of cases with a death rate of around 20%. Other infectious factors such as viruses, parasites and fungi can also cause the disease.

In Brazil, type C meningococcus is the most prevalent, but as it is an unpredictable disease, other types such as W and Y, which have already been recorded in Brazil, may circulate.

Therefore, explains neurosurgeon Paulo Serrano, it is important to identify the agent responsible for meningitis and, as it is an inflammation that affects brain structures, the disease must be identified as soon as possible, in order to initiate treatment and prevent the development of lesions. that can result in permanent sequelae or even death.

According to the neurosurgeon, according to the infectious agent responsible for the inflammation of the meninges, meningitis can be classified into a few types, the main ones being: viral meningitis, bacterial meningitis, fungal meningitis, aseptic meningitis and eosinophilic meningitis. “The intensity of meningitis symptoms can vary depending on the cause of the meningeal inflammation, but in general, the main symptoms are severe headache, pain in the back of the neck, high fever, nausea and vomiting, and neck stiffness.” ends the specialist.

Although all types of meningitis require strict monitoring of the clinical picture, meningitis of the meningococcal disease type is more severe.

vaccines

Marta Moura believes that it is necessary to invest in raising the population’s awareness of the importance of Vaccines, which are available in the public and private network. “We have vaccines that protect against all types of bacterial disease, Meningitis A, C, W, Y and type B. The vaccine that is offered in the public network protects against type C of the disease and is offered only to the priority public, children under five years of age, adolescents aged 11 and 12 years against type ACWY and people with comorbidities. In the private network, in addition to preventing against all types of the disease, vaccines are offered to all audiences, children, adolescents and adults ”, she explains.

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.