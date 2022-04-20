iPhone 14 molds confirm cameras and absence of mini model

A photo published on the Chinese social network Weibo may have revealed the look of the rear of the iPhone 14 models, which will be launched by Apple in 2022.

The image, found on the website MacRumors, possibly shows molds used by a third-party manufacturer of accessories such as covers and films. As these products are sold almost at the same time as the devices, they provide accurate information about the look of the end device.

The molds that supposedly deliver the look of the iPhone 2022 line.Source: MacRumors

The photo shows a total of four devices, matching previous rumors about a change in the lineup’s composition. Apple is expected to ditch the mini model (both due to low sales and the arrival of the iPhone SE3 this year) and, in its place, add another Max variant. In this way, the family will consist of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In terms of design, the changes shouldn’t be too radical. The rear cameras remain the same in shape and position, with small adjustments in width and thickness due to the change of lenses and sensors – the expectation is that the ultrawide camera will be the most improved in the new models and the new main sensor will be 48 MP.

As the molds do not reveal details about the front of the devices, it is not yet possible to confirm whether the Pro models will in fact replace the “notch” with a more discreet hole in the screen to house the selfie camera.

The iPhone 14 line should be presented by Apple in September 2022, following the brand’s traditional launch calendar.