Iran shows huge drone for first time, says it could be used against Israel





Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday threatened to strike “in the heart” of Israel if Tel Aviv makes the “smallest move” against Tehran. Speaking at a military parade marking National Army Day, Raisi said that if Iran’s security is threatened by arch-enemy Israel, its armed forces will retaliate heavily.

“Our message to Israel is that if you seek normalization of ties with countries in the region, you must know that even your smallest movements are not hidden from our intelligence, security and military.”Raisi said at the rally attended by senior military officials. “And you should know that if you make the slightest move against Iran, the fate of Iran’s armed forces would be the heart of Israel”he added.

The Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported that during the ceremony, the Iranian military displayed a variety of domestically-made weapons, drones and defense systems at the parade outside Tehran.





the drone

The Kaman-22, a long-range strategic drone belonging to the Iranian Air Force, capable of transporting various types of cargo with a flight duration of 24 hours, was publicly displayed for the first time. According to Iranian officials, the equipment has an operational range of more than 3,000 km and is capable of flying at altitudes of up to 8,000 meters.

In addition to the Kaman-22, a number of fighter jets belonging to the Iranian army also performed aerial maneuvers on the occasion.

This year’s National Army Day parade came weeks after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for an attack on what it claimed was an Israeli “strategic hub” in Erbil, in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Last week, Raisi told Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein that Iran was “closely watching” Israel’s actions and will not allow them to “jeopardize the security of the region through any country.”

Israel has been blamed for a series of sabotage attacks on Iran’s key nuclear facilities and the death of several Iranian nuclear scientists.



